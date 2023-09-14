  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
European Union (EU)
Morocco earthquake
MusicGermany

Top German court refers Kraftwerk 'pastiche' case to ECJ

September 14, 2023

A decades-old dispute over a two-second drum sample from German electropop band Kraftwerk has been sent back to Europe's top court. The case raises fundamental questions about copyright, plagiarism and artistic freedom.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WKJl
German band Kraftwerk on stage in Bonn in 2022
There have been well over eight rounds in Kraftwerk's legal dispute over the sampling of a drum sequenceImage: Henning Kaiser/dpa/picture alliance

The drum beat itself lasts about two seconds, but the legal dispute which has erupted over it has been rumbling on for over two decades.

On Thursday, judges at the Germany's highest court, the Federal Court of Justice suspended proceedings in the latest round of the dispute between electropop pioneers Kraftwerk and German producer Moses Pelham and returned the case to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), asking it to clarify its definition of the term "pastiche."

The case centers on a two-second-long drum sequence from Kraftwerk's 1977 song "Metall auf Metall" (Metal on Metal) which Pelham used in a slightly slowed-down form in the song "Nur Mir" (Only Me) by German rapper Sabrina Setlur in 1997.

Although the use of such "samples" is common practice in the music industry, and especially in rap and hip-hop, Kraftwerk co-founder Ralf Hütter said that Pelham had neglected to request permission to use the sequence. He therefore felt that it had been stolen and pressed charges.

'This is about the fundamentals'

Since 2002, the case has gone back and forth between different courts in the German legal system and the ECJ, which ruled in favor of Kraftwerk in 2019, saying artists cannot sample pieces of music without permission.

The Higher Regional Court (Oberlandesgericht) in Hamburg, the second-highest German court, also found in favor of the electro group in April 2022 – at least for the eighteen-and-a-half years until June 2021, when EU law was transposed into German law.

From this point, it found that the reproduction of a sample such as that from "Metall auf Metall" was permissible since it constituted a "pastiche" — defined in musical terms as a piece of music which imitates the character of another work or artist, paying homage to it rather than mockingly parodying it.

However, it is this definition which the German Federal Court of Justice now wants the ECJ to clarify before handing down a final ruling.

In the meantime, the case has taken on a symbolic importance which goes beyond the mere issue of plagiarism, seeking instead to clarify what exactly constitutes parody and pastiche, at what point copyright is infringed and how to safeguard artistic freedom.

"This is about more than just the permission to sample a beat," said the presiding German Federal Court judge.

"This is about the fundamentals," said Pelham's lawyer, Matthias Siegmann.

mf/rc (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk amidst the debris, following a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hitting the country, in Derna
Live

Libya flood casualties could've been avoided, says UN

CatastropheSeptember 14, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People carry livestock animals they bought from the animal market on their lap at motorcycles in Kiamaiko district of Nairobi

Kenyans take stock after a year of President Ruto

Kenyans take stock after a year of President Ruto

PoliticsSeptember 13, 202303:27 min
More from Africa

Asia

Security personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps patrol near the newly inaugurated Badini Trade Terminal Gateway, a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pakistan targets Afghan refugees amid Taliban border tension

Pakistan targets Afghan refugees amid Taliban border tension

PoliticsSeptember 14, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A protest camp in Cologne, Germany, to call attention to the Taliban's rights abuses in Afghanistan

Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

ConflictsSeptember 13, 202302:01 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ships, buildings and cranes at Ukraine's Odesa Port

The Black Sea's role in Russia's war on Ukraine

The Black Sea's role in Russia's war on Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 14, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A white coral reef seen underwater, backlit by lights held by a scuba diver

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

ClimateSeptember 13, 202302:29 min
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage