Kraftwerk (band)

Kraftwerk, founded by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in Dusseldorf in 1970, is a German band known for being a pioneer of electronic music.

Kraftwerk's international breakthrough came with the release of "Autobahn" ("Highway") in 1974, which became a huge commercial success in the US. From then on, the band made more use of synthesizers and drum machines. Its futuristic and robotic sound, also described as minimalistic with repetitive rhythms, was considered revolutionary and has influenced many other genres of modern music. In 2014, the Grammy Academy honored the band with a Lifetime Achievement Award.