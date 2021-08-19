Visit the new DW website

Kraftwerk (band)

Kraftwerk, founded by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in Dusseldorf in 1970, is a German band known for being a pioneer of electronic music.

Kraftwerk's international breakthrough came with the release of "Autobahn" ("Highway") in 1974, which became a huge commercial success in the US. From then on, the band made more use of synthesizers and drum machines. Its futuristic and robotic sound, also described as minimalistic with repetitive rhythms, was considered revolutionary and has influenced many other genres of modern music. In 2014, the Grammy Academy honored the band with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kraftwerk co-founder Ralf Hütter turns 75 19.08.2021

Ralf Hütter was the driving force of Kraftwerk, the German pioneers of electronic music. They created a sound that would influence countless other musicians.
Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music 07.05.2021

Childish Gambino is being sued for allegedly plagiarizing another rapper for his 2018 hit, "This Is America." Here are other high-profile cases of plagiarism.

Conny Plank: The visionary behind Kraftwerk and Krautrock 13.07.2020

One of the most innovative pop music producers of the 1970s and '80s, Plank recorded groundbreaking albums by Kraftwerk and Krautrock pioneers like Neu! before riding the British New Wave with Ultravox and Eurythmics.
Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank 13.07.2020

Bringing about a unique sound, German producer Conny Plank pioneered techno and new wave, helping bands like Kraftwerk and Neu! find their musical identity.
Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies at 73 06.05.2020

Florian Schneider has been dubbed a pioneer of modern music for his integral role in leading Kraftwerk to becoming an international phenomenon. He had struggled with cancer, according to his record label.
Kraftwerk case: EU top court defines rules of sampling 30.07.2019

In a 22-year-long legal battle involving German band Kraftwerk, the EU's top court has now set strict rules on sampling. Accusations of plagiarism in the music industry are rampant. But how do they affect creativity?
German band Kraftwerk gets boost on 'sampling' copyright case 12.12.2018

After a decades-long dispute, an EU advocate general has said that sampling is only permissible when the author approves. The legal dispute spanning more than 20 years could soon come to end and set a precedent.

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk fail to excite Moscow 14.02.2018

The legendary German group has always drawn from Russian art, even though they visit the country only sporadically. DW's Miodrag Soric reports on Kraftwerk's latest gig, which wasn't as groundbreaking as the band itself.
Bruno Mars sweeps Grammy awards 29.01.2018

The Hawaiian-born musician has won best album, best record and song of the year for "That's What I Like." Germany's Kraftwerk was also among the night's winners.
Kraftwerk win Grammy Award for best electronic album 29.01.2018

Kraftwerk, the pioneering German band, has won the Grammy for best dance/electronic album. The band already won a lifetime achievement award four years ago.
The best songs about driving 14.09.2017

Our eternal love affair with the automobile inspires musicians to sing about that special on-the-road feeling. Whether you're homesick, heartbroken, looking for adventure or cruising - these road trip songs cover it all.
12 songs for the road, from Kraftwerk to Johnny Cash 14.09.2017

Our eternal love affair with the automobile inspires musicians to sing about that special on-the-road feeling. Whether you're homesick, heartbroken, looking for adventure or cruising - these road trip songs cover it all.
How Kraftwerk pioneered electronic music without computers 25.08.2017

Kraftwerk expertly mixed an electronic sound with a human touch. Former member Karl Bartos tells DW how the unique ensemble wrote its music before computers went mainstream - and why cycling hurt their style.

PopXport - The German Music Magazine 11.08.2017

A special edition of PopXport on the most influential German band ever: Kraftwerk. We outline the history of these pioneers of electronic music, show clips from legendary performances, and talk with former band members.
SHIFT - Living in the Digital Age 13.06.2017

Defense against Drones: A whole industry is devoted to defending people against the tiny aircraft. Better Listening: interactive music apps. And in Exit: a Lego band plays a Kraftwerk classic.
In case you missed it: Plastic seas and Kraftwerk sings 10.06.2017

An Indian zoo plays god with pythons, and a concert hall's "white skin" ceiling provides music lovers with the perfect sound. Here is this week's news that you might have missed.
