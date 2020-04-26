Germany bite by bite: Pears, beans and bacon

"Pears, beans and bacon" is a classic northern German dish. It is known all along Germany’s northern states, from the Baltic Sea in Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to the inland of Lower Saxony and the Hanseatic ports of Hamburg and Bremen.

We have docked this recipe in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, because in this region the rural culture and thus also a preference for farm-style cooking are particularly strong. In these regions, everyone knows and loves country cooking, and "pears, beans and bacon" is a particular favorite in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

A rural holiday in one of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s traditional manor houses, like this one in Ludorf amid lakes and forests, can be a supremely relaxing getaway.

In this region of historic manor villages and mansions, agriculture — from its beginnings in the 12th century to the present day — has left visible traces in this area. The many historic estate villages are strikingly beautiful, and center around elegant manor houses often flanked by the various farm buildings and residential buildings formerly used by farm workers. These complexes are usually surrounded by extensive parks and agricultural forests and fields.

A large number of well-preserved manor villages, many of which have been painstakingly restored, are available to the public in rural Germany. Here visitors can enjoy an idyllic stay close to nature and get to know tidbits of local history. The owners of such mansions are often passionate about local traditions and like to share their knowledge with their guests. Some offer tours of their estates to visitors.

A typical landscape in Germany’s northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania — fields stretching to the horizon.

A taste of the landscape

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the rural culture and living close to nature are reflected in its cuisine. Fish is readily available, as the state has a long coast along the Baltic Sea as well as many lakes; game comes from the extensive forests, and grains, vegetables, and of course potatoes come from the region’s plentiful fields.

In addition, many rural residents still maintain their own kitchen plots based on traditional cottage gardens. Enthusiasts grow rare vegetables or heirloom potatoes, experiment with herbs, or cultivate now-rare fruit varieties. Top chefs appreciate this loving bond to the earth, and it is a popular area for cooks to source farm-to-table ingredients. A return to sourcing locally has been a strong trend in the gastronomy of the German metropolises — which has a positive effect on the regions, not just economically, but also because it means locals look anew at what they have and appreciate it more.

Farmhouse and garden at the Klockenhagen living history farm on the Baltic Sea coast

Discovering a whole world of culinary possibilities in a simple way — "pears, beans and bacon" is a good example of such a dish. Pears and runner beans ripen in late August and early September. In olden times, farmers hung bacon up to dry in winter, and by the end of summer it was considered "ready to harvest."

All of this comes together in one pot and provides simple but hearty lunch fare. There are a few variations on the classic theme: we have heard of variants in which the bacon is replaced by smoked pork cheek, or the pears are prepared in a sous-vide — cooked in a water bath under pressure. Or an artistic casserole is created from the ingredients. Whichever version you choose, these simple flavors come to the fore in a remarkably sophisticated way: the tartness of the beans, the salty taste of the bacon and the sweetness of the pears.

Pears, beans and bacon - this is what the prepared dish looks like

Typical north: Sweet meets salty

As always, the devil is in the detail — not all pears are created equal. The ideal pears to use in this dish are not the large, juicy and sweet varieties, but rather a typical northern German variety that is small, brownish-yellow and rock-hard. If you want to give this dish a try, use pears with the firmest flesh you can find — even unripe ones will do the trick. While they may be inedible raw, they reveal their subtly sweet side when cooked, bringing out a salty-sweet combination that is popular in the region.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania offers a whole range of dishes that combine spicy meat or even fish with sweet side dishes. Baked fruit and raisins, fruit sauces or compote are often used as a filling or accompaniment. With the subtle interplay of fruity-sweet, tart and smoky, "pears, beans and bacon" also belongs in this category.

Give it a try — it’s seasonal country cooking, easy and quick to prepare. Here is our recipe to download.