Germany approves Polish request to send Ukraine 5 MiG jets
3 minutes ago
Germany has given its permission for formerly East German MiG fighter jets to be sent on to Ukraine. The swift approval comes just hours after Berlin said that it had received the application.
Poland's formal request to Germany for permission to send five Cold War-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine has been given the green light, the German Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday.
According to German rules, the weapons that it sells require approval from Berlin if the receiving country wants to send them on to a third country.
"I welcome the fact that we in the federal government have reached this decision together," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said after the decision was made in Berlin. "This shows Germany can be relied on!"
Poland had already sent eight of the jets to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda recently said after first announcing the plan in March, but the ones they want to now deliver come from old East German stocks.
Duda's security adviser Jacek Siewiera said that a dozen of the jets were still in Poland.
Defense Minister Pistorius had said during a visit to Bundeswehr soldiers in Mali that the German government would reach a decision on approval on Thursday.
"It is there," Pistorius said after the application was received. "And the commitment is there that a response will go out to our Polish partners later today," without revealing what the response would be.
Although the MiG-29s may provide some relief to Ukraine, they are unlikely to satiate its demands.
Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Andriy Melnyk, has previously called for "a powerful fighter jet coalition for Ukraine," comprising US-made F-16s and F-35s, Eurofighter, Tornado, Rafale and Gripen warplanes.