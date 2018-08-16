 Germany admits to 5 illegal deportations | News | DW | 17.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany admits to 5 illegal deportations

Germany has admitted to illegally deporting several migrants who may face persecution in their home countries. Among them was Osama bin Laden's alleged ex-bodyguard, whom the government could soon be forced to return.

A plane with deportees onboard leaving Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

The German government conceded on Friday that it had illegally deported five people in 2018 while their asylum process was ongoing.

Responding to a parliamentary question from the opposition Green party, the Interior Ministry admitted that in all five cases "the necessary administrative actions had not yet been able to be enforced" before the people in question were forcefully expelled from Germany.

The ministry also said that there were two further illegal deportations in 2017, while there were none in 2015 or 2016.

Watch video 02:34
Now live
02:34 mins.

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation

The unjustly deported migrants came from Nigeria, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Morocco, Zimbabwe, China and, in the most recent case, Tunisia.

The deported Chinese national is believed to a member of the Muslim Uighur minority, which human rights organizations warn are subject severe persecution by Beijing. The man was deported from Bavaria in April and German officials have reportedly since lost trace of him.

German law forbids deportation to countries where people may face torture or abuse.

The government said it had sought "an immediate return" in the five of the seven cases. In three of those cases, the expelled had already been returned, while in two cases the procedure was still ongoing. In the last two cases no decision on the subjects' status had yet been made.

Luise Amtsberg, a spokeswoman on refugee affairs for the Green party, said the government's admission was "an indictment of Germany's rule of law."

"We should not take lightly the fact that authorities ignore ongoing procedures or disobey court decisions puts into question the fundamental principles of our democratic constitutional state," said Green party lawmaker Margarete Bause, who first asked for data on illegal deportations

Read more: German churches preventing deportations

Asylum seekers returned from Germany infographic

Could Germany be forced to bring back bin Laden's ex-bodyguard?

The Tunisian national in the Interior Ministry records appears to refer to the case of Sami A., the alleged former bodyguard of Osama bin Laden who was deported to his native Tunisia at the behest of the Interior Ministry, despite a court blocking such a move.

The German government could be under pressure to act in his case, after a higher court in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia ordered that Sami A. be immediately returned to Germany. A high-ranking state judge went on to accuse migration officials of withholding key information during the case, and said authorities exploited a brief time gap last month to deport the suspect before the judges could issue a ruling.

Read more: Tunisians, Germans split over deportation of suspected bin Laden bodyguard

Watch video 28:34
Now live
28:34 mins.

Return to Kabul - Afghan Deportees One Year On

dm/kms (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How do deportations work in Germany?

The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains. (16.07.2018)  

Germany: More than half of deportees go missing

A German federal police report says that deportation orders were up 17 percent, but that actual deportations were down 4 percent. Meanwhile, the labor minister argues that some of those being deported shouldn't be. (15.07.2018)  

Bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany

After years of delay, German authorities deported a 42-year-old Tunisian man believed to be an al Qaeda-trained bodyguard who once protected Osama Bin Laden. A last-minute court order to halt the move arrived too late. (13.07.2018)  

Osama Bin Laden's reported ex-bodyguard must return to Germany, court rules

The deportation of Sami A. was found to be "grossly unlawful" by a German court due to torture concerns. The verdict was sent via fax on Thursday, but was not seen by authorities until the plane had already taken off. (13.07.2018)  

China state media justify Muslim Uighur crackdown to prevent ‘China's Syria'

An official Communist Party paper has defended China's policies in Xinjiang after a UN report suggested hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uighurs are in internment camps. China rebuffed Western pressure over its policies. (13.08.2018)  

German churches preventing deportations

German churches used their asylum agreement with the government to protect nearly 500 people from deportation in the first quarter of 2018. The far-right AfD is currently criticizing humanitarian actions by churches. (25.05.2018)  

Wrongful deportation: Afghan asylum-seeker returns to Germany

A young Afghan asylum-seeker, wrongfully deported from Germany in July, has been brought back from Afghanistan. His case is the latest in a series of wrongful deportations. (13.08.2018)  

Tunisians, Germans split over deportation of suspected bin Laden bodyguard

Last week Germany deported terrorist suspect Sami A. to Tunisia, but a court has ordered he be returned out of concern for his safety. The case has divided citizens and politicians alike in both countries. (19.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Building a life in Germany despite threat of deportation  

Return to Kabul - Afghan Deportees One Year On  

Related content

Deutschland Demonstration gegen G20-Flüchtlingspolitik

Rallies in Hamburg ahead of G20 summit focus on failed asylum seekers 24.06.2017

Authorities are expecting up to 10,000 demonstrators during the two-day G20 talks next month in the northern German city. Rallies at the weekend focused on failed asylum seekers and a temporary detention center.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 