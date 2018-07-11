 Bin Laden′s suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany | News | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany

After years of delay, German authorities deported a 42-year-old Tunisian man believed to be an al Qaeda-trained bodyguard who once protected Osama Bin Laden. A last-minute court order to halt the move arrived too late.

Screenshot | Sami A. - mutmaßlicher Leibwächter Osama bin Ladens (Youtube/spiegeltv)

German officials deported Sami A, an alleged ex-bodyguard of Osama bin Laden, to his homeland of Tunisia early on Friday via a charter flight from Düsseldorf, according to a report by Germany's mass circulation newspaper Bild.

The case surrounding the 42-year-old man has sparked a major controversy in Germany, after it was reported the man has been living in the city of Bochum for years and collecting €1,168 ($1,357) each month in welfare payments. Although his asylum request was rejected and he was declared a security threat, authorities in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) stated earlier this year they could not deport him.

The reason, according to the officials, was a 2017 ruling by a German court that found that Sami A. faced "the considerable likelihood" of "torture and inhumane or degrading treatment" if he returned to Tunisia.

However, a recent ruling set a legal precedent and paved the way for the man's deportation. He was detained last month.

On Friday, Germany's Die Welt newspaper reported that another court ordered for the deportation to be temporarily halted. A spokesman for the court said it was possible that the fax containing the court order did not reach the authorities on time.

"According to the court's decision, he should not have been deported," the spokesman told Die Welt, adding that the suspect would "ideally' be put back on the plane and returned to Germany.

dj/rc (dpa, AP)

DW recommends

Germany cannot deport Osama bin Laden's former bodyguard

The Tunisian man who once protected Osama bin Laden has been claiming benefits in Germany for years. Authorities say they are powerless to deport him to Tunisia at the moment. (24.04.2018)  

Germany set to deport alleged bin Laden bodyguard

A Tunisian man who was allegedly a bodyguard to late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden is to be returned to his homeland, German officials say. He is considered a security threat but had fended off deportation until now. (25.06.2018)  

Bin Laden bodyguard living in Germany sparks ire

Attempts to deport a suspected ex-bodyguard of Osama bin Laden living in Germany have stalled. The case has angered politicians and the police. (07.08.2012)  

Related content

Screenshot | Sami A. - mutmaßlicher Leibwächter Osama bin Ladens

Germany set to deport alleged bin Laden bodyguard 25.06.2018

A Tunisian man who was allegedly a bodyguard to late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden is to be returned to his homeland, German officials say. He is considered a security threat but had fended off deportation until now.

Salafist Sami A.

Germany cannot deport Osama bin Laden's former bodyguard 24.04.2018

The Tunisian man who once protected Osama bin Laden has been claiming benefits in Germany for years. Authorities say they are powerless to deport him to Tunisia at the moment.

Abschiebung abgelehnter Asylbewerber nach Afghanistan

Germany armed forces commissioner puts Afghan deportations in bad light 27.12.2016

The armed forces commissioner of the German Bundestag has said the security situation in Afghanistan is still dire. His remarks come just weeks after Germany sent home 34 rejected Afghan asylum-seekers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 