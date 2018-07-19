 Osama bin Laden′s suspected bodyguard Sami A. released from Tunisian prison | Africa | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Osama bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. released from Tunisian prison

Sami A., a suspected al Qaeda-trained bodyguard who once protected Osama Bin Laden, was deported from Germany two weeks ago. A Tunisian judge said no accusations could be made against him at this time.

Sami A., Osama bin Laden's suspected bodyguard (Youtube/spiegeltv)

Sami A., an alleged former bodyguard for Osama bin Laden, was released from Tunisian prison on Friday, authorities in the capital Tunis announced.

The 42-year-old Tunisian national was granted provisional release after a judge found that no charges could be brought against him at this time.

"Sami A. appeared today before a magistrate ... who decided on his provisional release as no charge has been filed against him," a prosecution spokesperson said.

Watch video 00:11
Now live
00:11 mins.

Merkel: We cannot accept bin Laden's bodyguard has been living in Germany for years

Tunisian authorities said they would continue to investigate Sami A. on suspicion of terrorism, during which time he will be barred from leaving the country.

German court fights Sami A. deportation

Sami A.'s had been kept in custody since being deported from Germany at the behest of the Federal Office for Migration two weeks ago.  

However, questions remain over the legality of his deportation. A German court had initially blocked him from being sent back to Tunisia after it found that he faced "the considerable likelihood" of "torture and inhumane or degrading treatment" if returned. An administrative court in Gelsenkirchen described his deportation as "grossly illegal" and demanded he be brought back to Germany.

In 2012, German authorities admitted that Sami A. had been living in the city of Bochum for more than decade where, according to reports, he collected almost €1,200 ($1,400) a month in welfare.

According German anti-terror officials, Sami A. is considered a threat although it has never been proven that he was a member of al-Qaeda or any other terrorist group.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

  • nose of aiplane with airbridge

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    By the planeload

    On September 12, 2017, a flight left Germany's Düsseldorf airport for Afghanistan, carrying 15 rejected asylum seekers in what is the first group deportation to the country since a deadly car bomb blast near the German embassy in Kabul in late May. The opposition Greens and Left party slammed the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan as "cynical."

  • A young man holding documents

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Fighting for a chance

    In March 2017, high school students in Cottbus made headlines with a campaign to save three Afghan classmates from deportation. They demonstrated, collected signatures for a petition and raised money for an attorney to contest the teens' asylum rejections - safe in the knowledge that their friends, among them Wali (above), can not be deported as long as proceedings continue.

  • demonstrators hold placards

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    'Kabul is not safe'

    "Headed toward deadly peril," this sign reads at a demonstration in Munich airport in February. Protesters often show up at German airports where the deportations take place. Several collective deportations left Germany in December 2016, and between January and May 2017. Protesters believe that Afghanistan is too dangerous for refugees to return.

  • Badam Haidari

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    From Würzburg to Kabul

    Badam Haidari, in his mid-30s, spent seven years in Germany before he was deported to Afghanistan in January 2017. He had previously worked for USAID in Afghanistan and fled the Taliban, whom he still fears years later – hoping that he will be able to return to Germany after all.

  • Hindu temple

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Persecuted minorities

    In January of the same year, officials deported Afghan Hindu Samir Narang from Hamburg, where he had lived with his family for four years. Afghanistan, the young man told German public radio, "is not safe." Minorities from Afghanistan who return because asylum is denied face religious persecution in the Muslim country. Deportation to Afghanistan is "life-threatening" to Samir, says change.org.

  • People walking out of the airport in sunshine

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Reluctant returnees

    Rejected asylum seekers deported from Germany to Kabul, with 20 euros in their pockets from the German authorities to tide them over at the start, can turn to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance. Funded by the German Foreign Office, members of the IPSO international psychosocial organization counsel the returnees.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


dm/aw (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

How do deportations work in Germany?

The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains. (16.07.2018)  

Tunisians, Germans split over deportation of suspected bin Laden bodyguard

Last week Germany deported terrorist suspect Sami A. to Tunisia, but a court has ordered he be returned out of concern for his safety. The case has divided citizens and politicians alike in both countries. (19.07.2018)  

Germany cannot deport Osama bin Laden's suspected former bodyguard

The Tunisian man who once protected Osama bin Laden has been claiming benefits in Germany for years. Authorities say they are powerless to deport him to Tunisia at the moment. (24.04.2018)  

Bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany

After years of delay, German authorities deported a 42-year-old Tunisian man believed to be an al Qaeda-trained bodyguard who once protected Osama Bin Laden. A last-minute court order to halt the move arrived too late. (13.07.2018)  

Suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. to remain in Tunisia after Germany cancels deportation order

Germany suspects 42-year-old Sami A. of working as a bodyguard to late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. A German court wants him to return from Tunisia after ruling his deportation was illegal. (14.07.2018)  

Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

Mid-December 2016 saw the first collective deportation of 34 rejected Afghan asylum seekers from Germany to Kabul – the first of many. Germany halted the flights in late May 2017, but has now restarted them. (12.09.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel: We cannot accept bin Laden's bodyguard has been living in Germany for years  

Related content

Deutschland Flughafen Düsseldorf

Suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. to remain in Tunisia after Germany cancels deportation order 14.07.2018

Germany suspects 42-year-old Sami A. of working as a bodyguard to late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. A German court wants him to return from Tunisia after ruling his deportation was illegal.

Screenshot | Sami A. - mutmaßlicher Leibwächter Osama bin Ladens

Bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany 13.07.2018

After years of delay, German authorities deported a 42-year-old Tunisian man believed to be an al Qaeda-trained bodyguard who once protected Osama Bin Laden. A last-minute court order to halt the move arrived too late.

Deutschland, Ellwangen: Polizeieinsatz im Flüchtlingsheim

How do deportations work in Germany? 16.07.2018

The case of the suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. and the suicide of a recent deportee have put Germany's complex deportation system under yet more scrutiny. So how does it work? DW explains.

default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 