 Suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. to remain in Tunisia after Germany cancels deportation order | News | DW | 14.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Suspected Osama bin Laden bodyguard Sami A. to remain in Tunisia after Germany cancels deportation order

Germany suspects 42-year-old Sami A. of working as a bodyguard to late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. A German court wants him to return from Tunisia after ruling his deportation was illegal.

A plane at Düsseldorf airport (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Tunisian authorities said on Saturday they do not plan to return a suspected Islamist to Germany after a German court ruled authorities had wrongly deported the man to his native country.

"We have a sovereign justice system that is investigating him," a spokesman from Tunisia's anti-terrorism office told German news agency DPA. German authorities would have to wait until the investigation into Sami A.'s alleged terrorist ties had ended, he added.

Deportation fiasco

The 42-year-old Sami was arrested in Tunisia on Friday morning after German police deported him in a chartered airplane from the western city of Dusseldorf.

But shortly after his arrival, it was revealed that a court Gelsenkirchen in northern Germany had blocked the deportation order on Thursday evening over concerns Sami could be tortured after his arrival in Tunisia. The decision, which was sent by fax, only reached officials responsible for carrying out the deportation on Friday morning.

Watch video 01:36
Now live
01:36 mins.

Controversy over an alleged former bin Laden bodyguard

The court has since ordered for Sami to be returned to Germany, sparking anger among some German politicians and officials involved in the case. The German state and city where Sami lived prior to his deportation – North Rhine-Westphalia and Bochum – plan to appeal the court's ruling.

Tunisia has said it has not yet received a return request from Germany.

Suspected bin Laden bodyguard

German authorities suspect Sami A., who first came to Germany in 1997 as a student, received military training in Afghanistan from al-Qaida, the Islamist group responsible for carrying out the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. During his training, he allegedly worked as a bodyguard to the late al-Qaida leader Osama bin-Laden.

Authorities also accuse Sami of spreading Islamist teachings as a Salafist preacher since he returned to Germany after the 2001 attacks. He is believed to have been part of salafist and jihadist networks as late as 2015, according to an official report seen by German weekly Focus.

A criminal investigation into the allegations ended without charges amid a lack of evidence.

amp/aw (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Osama Bin Laden's ex-bodyguard Sami A. must return to Germany, court rules

The deportation of Sami A. was found to be "grossly unlawful" by a German court. The verdict was sent via fax on Thursday, but was not seen by authorities until the plane had already taken off. (13.07.2018)  

Bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany

After years of delay, German authorities deported a 42-year-old Tunisian man believed to be an al Qaeda-trained bodyguard who once protected Osama Bin Laden. A last-minute court order to halt the move arrived too late. (13.07.2018)  

Bin Laden bodyguard living in Germany sparks ire

Attempts to deport a suspected ex-bodyguard of Osama bin Laden living in Germany have stalled. The case has angered politicians and the police. (07.08.2012)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Controversy over an alleged former bin Laden bodyguard  

Related content

Screenshot | Sami A. - mutmaßlicher Leibwächter Osama bin Ladens

Bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany 13.07.2018

After years of delay, German authorities deported a 42-year-old Tunisian man believed to be an al Qaeda-trained bodyguard who once protected Osama Bin Laden. A last-minute court order to halt the move arrived too late.

Controversy over an alleged former bin Laden bodyguard 13.07.2018

Sami A. has been deported from Germany to his home country, Tunisia. But now a German court has ruled that he must be brought back again. The man was flown to his homeland despite a court order blocking his removal.

Screenshot | Sami A. - mutmaßlicher Leibwächter Osama bin Ladens

Osama Bin Laden's ex-bodyguard Sami A. must return to Germany, court rules 13.07.2018

The deportation of Sami A. was found to be "grossly unlawful" by a German court. The verdict was sent via fax on Thursday, but was not seen by authorities until the plane had already taken off.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 