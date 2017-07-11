Germany: 93-year-old Holocaust denier sent back to jail

The notorious neo-Nazi Ursula Haverbeck was sentenced to a 12-month prison sentence in Berlin on Friday for denying the murder of over a million Jews at the Auschwitz death camp.

The court rejected an appeal by the 93-year-old for convictions in 2017 and 2020 handed to her for repeated instances of Holocaust denial.

"You're not a Holocaust researcher, you're a Holocaust denier," the presiding judge said in the courtroom, adding "it's not knowledge you're spreading, it's poison."

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Rachel Oschitzki Rachel Oschitzki survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and a death march. In 1947, she boarded the Palestine-bound refugee ship, Exodus, which was involved in a scuffle with the British the military. After Israel's declaration of independence on May 14, 1948, she was one of the first to be allowed to emigrate to the newly established state. She returned to Germany in 1956.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Arik Brauer As a teenager, Arik Brauer witnessed his homeland of Austria coming under the control of the Nazis. His father was murdered in a concentration camp. Arik, however, escaped from a transport vehicle and hid in a garden in the weeks before liberation by the Soviet Red Army. Later he became one of the main representatives of the Viennese School of Fantastic Realism art movement.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Manfred Rosenbaum From his supposedly safe hiding place in the Netherlands, Rosenbaum was sent to the Westerbork transit camp at the age of 17. He survived the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps, where many concentration camp prisoners were taken towards the end of the war. "There were no sleeping accommodations, it was a typhus epidemic, there was nothing to eat. People were dropping like flies."

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Manfred Rosenbaum's parents Manfred Rosenbaum's stepmother died in a gas chamber and his father passed away as a result of a death march. Rosenbaum himself survived and emigrated to Palestine in 1946. "I have every reason to hate the Germans. People talk about reparations, Germany pays billions. But there is no reparation for such a death industry."

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Malwina Braun Born in Krakow, Poland, in 1928, Malwina Braun lived with her family in the Nazi-designated Jewish ghetto for two years before being taken to the Auschwitz concentration camp and later to the Plaszow concentration camp. It was in a uniform factory in Plaszow that she met Oskar Schindler. "He was a very, very nice man. He got 1,200 people out who worked for him and whom he protected."

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Eva Umlauf Eva Umlauf was born in 1942 in the Novaky labor camp in what is now present-day Slovakia. As a two-year-old at the Auschwitz concentration camp, the number A-26959 was tattooed on her forearm. After being tattooed, she fainted in her mother's arms.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Eva Umlauf and her mother This picture from around 1943-44 shows Eva Umlauf as a child with her mother. The picture was taken in the labor camp, where there was a photo workshop. There, scenes from camp life were documented in order to convey a positive image to the public, even when the inmates were facing death.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors at Berlin's Jewish Museum Rudolf Gelbard "It's unbelievable what people can endure and what they get used to," Gelbard said of his horrific experiences in the Theresienstadt concentration camp. There, he was forced to open cardboard urns containing the ashes of murdered people and put them in the river to make them, as evidence of Nazi atrocities, disappear. He was a committed fighter against fascism until his death in 2018 Author: Maria John Sánchez



Serial Holocaust denier

Haverbeck was sentenced to six months in prison in 2017 after repeatedly denying the historic facts of the Holocaust during an event in Berlin.

She then received a further 12-month-long prison sentence in 2020 for publishing an interview online in which she again made statements that denied the Holocaust.

The judge said Haverbeck's actions came from her own beliefs and that the decision to jail the 93-year-old had been necessary as there was no alternative.

"There's nothing that will stop you," the judge told Haverbeck. "We won't have any impact on you with words."

'Nazi Grandma'

Haverbeck repeatedly claimed that Auschwitz was "not historically proven" to be a death camp, claiming it was a labor camp instead. An estimated 1.1 million people were murdered at the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland; 90% of the victims were Jewish.

Dubbed "Nazi Grandma" by the German media, had also been convicted in other parts of Germany. She served two and a half years in prison in the western German city of Bielefeld in 2018.

She has also been handed numerous fines for her comments. Her lawyers in Friday's case had asked for her sentence to be lowered to fines or for her to be released.

This plea was rejected and future changes to the sentence are no longer possible.

