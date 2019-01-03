 Germans happiest to pay taxes to fund infrastructure | News | DW | 03.01.2019

News

Germans happiest to pay taxes to fund infrastructure

A new study has found that many Germans think that there is widespread acceptance for financing government spending through taxes. People in Brazil and Montenegro are far more skeptical about their fellow citizens.

A German tax return form

People in Germany believe their fellow citizens are happier to pay taxes for public spending than people in many other countries, a United Nations-backed study has found.

The news comes as lawmakers call on the German government to increase public investment or cut taxes amid a budget surplus.

Read more: Germany's tax burden second-highest among rich countries

Germans and Brazilians a world apart:

The Switzerland-based Basel Institute of Commons and Economics published the scores of 14 countries on how willing people thought their fellow citizens were on a scale of 1-10 to spend tax money on infrastructure, healthcare, education and other goods:

  • Germany: 7.0
  • Cambodia: 6.7
  • Austria: 6.4
  • Kosovo: 5.6
  • Bangladesh: 5.5

The remaining countries were: Pakistan: 5.2; Afghanistan: 5.2; Nepal: 4.9; Bosnia Herzegovina: 4.7; Albania: 4.5; Serbia: 4.1; Montenegro: 3.9; Brazil: 3.4; and Macedonia: 3.2.

Read more: German man pretends his dog is a sheep to save taxes

Watch video 01:13
Now live
01:13 mins.

Should Germany introduce a sugar tax?

How were the scores calculated? The institute calculated the national score based on a survey of more than 16,000 respondents in 141 countries, institute Director Alexander Dill told DW. Respondents were asked to each score their own country on whether "people accept taxes and contributions to finance public goods" between 1 and 10.

What will the data be used for? The institute conducted the study over three years on behalf of the United Nations to ascertain peoples' acceptance for spending public money on the global body's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It plans to publish the results of all countries surveyed in March.

Calls for investment: Strong economic growth and low unemployment helped Germany record a €48.1 billion budget surplus in the first six months of 2018. That favorable position has split political opinion on what the government should do with the extra cash. Lawmakers from the Greens and the Left Party want more investment, while center-right lawmakers from the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) want tax cuts.

  • The floating Glitzerschwein sculpture in Halle (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    When glitterpigs fly

    German taxpayers paid €100,000 ($117,000) for the floating sculpture of this "Glitzerschwein" (glitter pig) to be installed in Halle, southern Germany. The half-tonne sculpture was elected by city officials as a symbol of Halle's history — a herd of pigs supposedly helped discover the first salt deposit in the city. The crystals symbolize grains of salt.

  • Small metal platform in Brakel (Bund der Steuerzahler NRW/Bärbel Hildebrandt)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Too much money, too little view

    The town of Brakel near Paderborn first decided to build a fish ladder on its local stream. Then, the city officials also built a €6,200 platform for the visitors. bringing them literally a step closer to nature.

  • Swiss-made solar-powered trash cans (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Solar-powered garbage disposal

    The city of Potsdam has started introducing new, Swiss-made, solar-powered trash cans at a cost of €10,500 each. The can has a built-in garbage press which expands its storage capacity, and an electronic "fullness" indicator. Still, its price tag is a far cry from traditional dumpsters, which cost about €300 apiece.

  • Close up of a gilded wall in Hamburg

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Now a shiny eyesore

    An artistic statement or a waste of money? A local artist gilded a large house in a struggling part of Hamburg, covering an area of some 300 square meters (3,230 square feet) with real gold leaves. Cultural authorities donated over €85,600 for the project.

  • Empty garage level in Winsen

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Ghost car park

    The public garage in downtown Winsen, near Hamburg, has been open for months. Still, the building's 534 parking spots are mostly unused and all but the ground-floor level are unsettlingly empty. The town paid almost €11 million to build the garage, and it will continue to cover the business deficit in the years to come.

  • Metal cage around the old lime tree under construction (Bund der Steuerzahler)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    Lime tree squared

    This 400-year-old lime tree in Oberursel near Frankfurt is dying. Local officials have decided to say goodbye to it by making it a part of an art project titled "The passage of time." The celebrity tree will be enclosed in a metal frame with no glass. The price is €77,000, plus a negligible opportunity cost in lost firewood.

  • The Reichstag entrance from a low angle (picture-alliance/Global Travel Images)

    How to waste taxpayers' money in Germany

    More MPs, more problems

    Thanks to Germany's electoral system and September's unusually diverse results, the new parliament is set to have over 700 members, or about 100 more than usual. The bump will force another €75 million out of citizens' pockets in 2018 alone, says the German Taxpayers Federation.

    Author: Helena Weise, Darko Janjevic


