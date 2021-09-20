Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 10 best or highest ranked persons, places or items in a group or category.
Top 10 rankings are popular with music charts, travel portals, companies, services, products and celebrities — there are Top 10 lists for any conceivable area. These Top 10 lists, with the arrival of the internet, have become a powerful instrument as users can give ratings and therefore influence the position within the ranking. This is a collection of DW's content on Top 10.
The World Health Organization has said vaccine hesitancy is among the top 10 threats to global health. Skeptics around the world have taken to the streets to protest against COVID-19 jabs. But where can we trace the origins of vaccine skepticism?
With more than a quarter of the season gone, the top 10 sides in the Bundesliga are separated by just five points. Some unlikely clubs are enjoying their time at the top, but is such a tight table a plus for the league?