Top 10

The 10 best or highest ranked persons, places or items in a group or category.

Top 10 rankings are popular with music charts, travel portals, companies, services, products and celebrities — there are Top 10 lists for any conceivable area. These Top 10 lists, with the arrival of the internet, have become a powerful instrument as users can give ratings and therefore influence the position within the ranking. This is a collection of DW's content on Top 10.

Route 66 in the desert with scenic sky. Classic vintage image with nobody.

The world's 10 most scenic drives 20.09.2021

Spectacular routes featuring majestic mountains, lush forests, the wide-open ocean and the occasional hair-raising hairpin turns. Here are our top 10 picks.

zwei Wanderer in den Alpen machen ein Selfie, Frankreich, Savoy, Vanoise Nationalpark, Valley of Champagny | two wanderer in the Alps taking a selfie, France, Savoie, Vanoise National Park, Valley of Champagny | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's 10 best hiking trails 16.06.2021

There are around 200,000 kilometers of hiking trails in Germany. There's something for every hiker in DW's list of top 10 walks.
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Tracing the source of vaccine skeptics 23.04.2021

The World Health Organization has said vaccine hesitancy is among the top 10 threats to global health. Skeptics around the world have taken to the streets to protest against COVID-19 jabs. But where can we trace the origins of vaccine skepticism?

Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match FC Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid in Munich, southern Germany on October 21, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The top 10 Champions League goalscorers (plus one) 16.03.2021

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller is close to joining the top 10 all-time Champions League goalscorers. One more goal will see him join an impressive list of current and past strikers.

In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, people live in an internally displaced persons camp next to St. Charles Lwanga Church in Seko, Central African Republic. Children are bearing the brunt of five years of fighting in Central African Republic, according to a new report by the United Nations children's agency released Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (Ashley Gilbertson/UNICEF via AP)

Africa dominates top 10 forgotten crises of 2020 12.01.2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only sapped media attention from global humanitarian crises, but it has also made them worse, NGO CARE International has warned.

Ibrahima Gueye, Sophia Loren, The Life Ahead 2020 Credit: Regine De Lazzaris / Netflix / The Hollywood Archive Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xREGINExDExLAZZARISxAKAxGRETAx 34058009THA

Sophia Loren's comeback in Holocaust survivor role is a Netflix hit 25.11.2020

The 86-year-old Sophia Loren delivers star performance in her first feature film in a decade: "The Life Ahead," directed by Loren's son Edoardo Ponti, has shot to the top 10 on Netflix.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden carries folders as he departs following briefings with members of his Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst??

Joe Biden announces coronavirus task force as US cases top 10 million 10.11.2020

US President-elect Joe Biden has announced a 13-member task force to develop his incoming administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's total coronavirus infections have surpassed 10 million.
Hong Kong, China, central district with the 420 meters IFC2 tower. International Finance Center. 4125 / Skyline PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZB5453_241370_0207

Hong Kong, Tokyo among world's most expensive cities for expats 09.06.2020

Six of the top 10 most expensive cities for expats are in Asia. Hong Kong claimed the title for the second year in a row, despite being rocked by months of protests. Ashgabat and Tokyo rounded out the top three.
06SN_MUELLER1971SP.jpg Gerd MUELLER, Deutschland, Fussballspieler, FC Bayern Muenchen, Aktion, halbe Figur, Halbfigur, Querformat, 08.07.1977. | Verwendung weltweit

The all-time top 10 Bundesliga goalscorers 15.05.2020

Goals are the most important thing in football. Strikers who score lots of goals quickly become fan favorites. The Bundesliga has seen many goalscorers - here are the top 10 scorers of all time.
Der Krka Nationalpark - Wasserfall in KROATIEN bei Skradin, aufgenommen am 29.05.2016. Der Krka-Nationalpark liegt am gleichnamigen Fluss in Kroatien. Auf der 109,5 km² großen Flächen befinden sich zahlreiche Wasserfälle, Seen und Sumpfgebiet. Der Park diente u.a. als Kulisse für die Winnetou Verfilmungen. Foto: Fritz Schumann | Verwendung weltweit

Around the world in 10 movies 17.04.2020

Thanks to the coronavirus, DW's travel editors are staying at home, too. We hope to get back on the road as soon as possible, but until then, we have chosen our favorites — 10 movies that keep our travel bug alive.
Stadtansicht von Berlin, am 21.07.2016. Foto: picture alliance / Robert Schlesinger | Verwendung weltweit

Top 10: Germany's largest cities 09.03.2020

Berlin, Hamburg, Munich — Germany has many cities worth seeing. Let us introduce you to the 10 largest and their characteristics and tourist highlights.
Hamster Maus Nagetier

10 German nicknames to call your sweetheart 14.02.2020

Is "honey" getting old? You might want to consider using some of these German terms of endearment for your sweetheart. Careful, though — not all of them sound flattering, and they might take some getting used to.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal with Antoine Griezmann, centre and Luis Suarez during a Champions League soccer match Group F between Barcelona and Dortmund at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) |

Football Money League: the richest football clubs on the planet 14.01.2020

Barcelona top Deloitte's Football Money League for the very first time, surpassing archrivals Real Madrid as the world's richest club. Bayern Munich in fourth are the only Bundesliga club in the top 10.
This photo taken on May 15, 2019 shows a Donald Trump themed toilet brush displayed at a home in Shanghai. The brushes, which sell for 23 Yuan (US $3.34) have become popular on online shopping platforms since a trade war between the US and China escalated in the past week. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Trade, tariffs and toilet brushes — 2019's top business stories 26.12.2019

The US-China trade war reached a crescendo, a revised Brexit deal was signed, Boeing's 737 Max jets were grounded and Saudi Aramco launched the biggest ever IPO. DW recalls the top business stories of 2019.
Fußball 1. Bundesliga 9. Spieltag FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund am 26.10.2019 in der Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen Jadon Sancho Dortmund enttäuscht DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Football 1 Bundesliga 9 Matchday FC Schalke 04 Borussia Dortmund on 26 10 2019 at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen Jadon Sancho Dortmund disappoints DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xRx

Bundesliga: Is it really a good thing that it's more competitive than it has been in years? 28.10.2019

With more than a quarter of the season gone, the top 10 sides in the Bundesliga are separated by just five points. Some unlikely clubs are enjoying their time at the top, but is such a tight table a plus for the league?
15.05.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bonn: Lächelnde Beethoven-Statuen, ein Kunstwerk des Konzeptkünstlers und Bildhauers Ottmar Hörl, stehen vor dem etwas finster dreinblickenden Beethoven-Denkmal auf dem Münsterplatz. Vom 17. Mai bis zum 02. Juni 2019 wird die Kunstinstallation Ludwig van Beethoven - Ode an die Freude, die aus 700 etwa ein Meter großen Beethoven-Statuen besteht, vor dem Beethoven-Denkmal auf dem Münsterplatz zu sehen sein. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities for 2020 22.10.2019

The travel guide Lonely Planet has picked Germany's former capital Bonn among its top 10 cities to visit in 2020. Austria's second city Salzburg topped the list, ahead of Washington DC, Cairo and Galway.
