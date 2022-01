Lighthouses on Borkum

The island of Borkum near the Netherlands has a temperate climate: in the summer it isn't too hot and the winters are relatively mild. The air is clean and enriched with iodine. Well-worth seeing on the island are the three lighthouses. The Kleine Leutturm, or small lighthouse, on the southern shore, was built at the end of the 19th century and is Germany's first operated by electricity.