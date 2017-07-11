German Unity Day: Steinmeier hails 'joy and courage'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Saturday paid tribute to the courage of protesters who led the peaceful revolution that paved the way for the reunification of East and West Germany 30 years ago.

Commemorations to mark the momentous anniversary are underway in the city of subdued fashion on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are attending an official German Unity Day ceremony in the city of

The main proceedings were taking place with far less fanfare than usual in order to keep the number of attendees down while maintaining social distance measures.

Merkel acknowledged in parliament this week that the celebrations "will be quieter than the occasion would actually deserve.''

A morning ecumenical service at the Church of St. Peter and Paul in the city was also scaled down, along with similar religious and musical events all over the country, many of which were livestreamed.

Building bridges

Germany was split between communist East Germany and the western Federal Republic of Germany after World War II and remained separate nations during the four decadelong Cold War.

The path towards reunification as one nation gathered pace after the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989.

Three weeks later, then West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl unveiled a 10-point plan for unification, based on the assumption that the process would take a decade to fulfill.

However, on October 3, 1990, less than a year after Kohl's proclamation, the German Reunification Treaty went into effect, officially making Germany one country again.

German Unity Day has been celebrated as the country's national holiday ever since.

"We have to remember that the fall of the Wall and the unification of Germany marked the end of the Cold War and a whole new historic period for the world — it's not just about Germany," DW correspondent Hans Brandt said.

"The position that Germany has in Europe, the position that Germany has in the world today, the position the European Union has in the world today — all of those things were inconceivable 30 years ago, so it's a very historic period we're talking about."

While much progress has been made in that time, economic and other differences between the former West and the less-prosperous former East still persist.

A long-lasting trend of more people leaving the East than moving there has finally halted in recent years.

