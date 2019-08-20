German protesters march against racism in Dresden ahead of key elections

Thousands of people to protest against racism in eastern Germany, where the far-right have enjoyed major gains. Authorities denied AfD claims that they feared violence.
Thousands of people from across Germany gathered in the eastern city of Dresden on Saturday calling for tolerance and diversity in an area where the far-right has seen support swell in recent years.
Some 25,000 people are expected to march in the demonstration, which was organized by the group "Unteilbar" (Indivisible). A similar protest in Berlin last year drew 250,000 people.
"We want to show that there are more people on the side of solidarity than on the side of hate," protest organizers said in a statement ahead of the demonstration.
Over 400 organizations and groups are taking part, including: church representatives, labor unions, doctors and medical students, politicians, scientists, artists and climate activists.
Among the attendees were Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock and the heads of the Left Party, Bernd Riexinger and Katja Kipping.
No prominent members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) will be attending the march — including Saxony state premier Michael Kretschmer, who said he objected to groups like Antifa taking part.
Saturday's protest comes ahead of state parliament elections in Saxony and Brandenburg on September 1, and the state of Thuringia on October 27.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been polling on par, or at times higher, than the parties in Merkel's ruling coalition and is expected to make large gains in the upcoming state elections.
Police deny AfD violence warning
Ahead of the demonstration, the AfD's branch in Saxony warned in a Facebook post that authorities are concerned about Saturday's protest turning violent.
Dresden police denied the AfD's report, describing it as a hoax. Authorities told local public broadcaster MDR that they're expecting the protest to run peacefully.
Since entering the German parliament following the general election in 2017, the AfD has shaken up national politics with its anti-immigrant and Islamophobic rhetoric.
They've also sparked outrage for questioning Germany's culture of atonement and remembrance of the Holocaust and other World War II atrocities.
The far-right party's populist and nationalist message has appealed some in eastern Germany who feel economically left behind following German reunification and wary of the arrival of more than a million asylum-seekers since 2015.
rs/aw (AFP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Green party co-leader Robert Habeck is touring eastern Germany ahead of crucial state elections. The region is rough terrain for the liberal Greens, far away from the urban centers where most of their supporters reside. (20.08.2019)
German reunification, 20 years underway, has consumed billions of taxpayers' euros in the more affluent western half of the country. So will billions more be needed to keep the new states afloat 20 years from now? (24.09.2010)
Prosecutors in Dresden have begun an investigation into Pegida supporters who scoffed at the murder of Walter Lübcke, likely at the hands of a far-right extremist. Supporters said he had it coming. (05.07.2019)
The far-right AfD party did astonishingly well in the state of Saxony. In cities like Pirna and Görlitz, theaters and orchestras use art to combat the populist party, teaching children and teens about tolerance. (29.09.2017)
Dresden's stunning architecture, tragic history, and nationalist far-right populism usually make headlines. Join DW’s Eesha Kheny as she visits the royal city and neighboring Saxon Switzerland National Park. (20.08.2019)
In at least three German states, extremist elements of the far-right Alternative for Germany are threatening to take over the party. The nationalist wing led by Björn Höcke is becoming increasingly powerful. (07.07.2019)