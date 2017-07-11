 German prosecutors charge Nazi camp secretary | News | DW | 05.02.2021

News

German prosecutors charge Nazi camp secretary

The 95-year-old woman is accused of complicity in the murders of 10,000 people at a former Nazi concentration camp. The case is the first in several years to be brought against a female staff member.

A general view of a gas chamber at the former Nazi concentration camp Stutthof

Prosecutors in Itzehoe announced charges against a former Nazi concentration camp secretary on Friday.

The woman is accused of "having assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war," prosecutors said in a statement.

She served as secretary to the commander of the Stutthof camp from June 1943 to April 1945, according to the statement.

Although prosecutors did not identify the woman, she is reportedly 95-years-old, according to local newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt.

The case is the first in several years to be brought against a female staff member.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

rs/rt (AFP)

