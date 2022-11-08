  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
US midterm elections 2022
UBS Bank in Frankfurt
The alleged money laundering was in the scale of double-digit million eurosImage: Schoening/imageBROKER/picture alliance
Law and JusticeGermany

German police raid UBS offices in Russian oligarch probe

28 minutes ago

German police have raided the offices of Swiss banking giant UBS as part of an investigation into Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JDSc

German investigators on Tuesday swooped on the offices of Swiss banking operation UBS in connection with an alleged money laundering operation.

The target of operation is believed to be Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who is subject to sanctions by the US and European Union.

What do we know so far?

Frankfurt prosecutors said the raids were connected to a money laundering investigation that saw raids on a luxury yacht and more than 20 properties in Germany in September.

The prosecutor's office said the subject of the probe was a Russian businessman. While it did not identify the suspect by name, German media cited Russian oligarch Usmanov as the target.

Among the properties raided in September was a lakeside villa registered to Usmanov. The 155-meter (500-foot) yacht that was searched is officially owned by Usmanov's sister.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said the suspected money laundering was in the scale of double-digit million euros.

UBS confirmed that the raids had taken place at its Frankfurt and Munich office and said it was cooperating fully with the authorities.

A spokesman for Usmanov spokesperson categorically rejected allegations of money laundering, describing them as defamatory and unfounded.

Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Yacht Blue
The vessel that was searched in September, the "Dilbar," is the world's largest yacht by tonnage Image: Carl Groll/IMAGO

Who is Alisher Usmanov?

The UK's Sunday Times newspaper ranked Usmanov at No. 6 in a list of the world's richest people in 2021. He was one of dozens of Russian billionaires to be hit by Western sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine. 

He is possibly best known for his metals and mining interests, for owning the Kommersant publishing house in Russia, and for owning Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, Megafon. He also was formerly a major stakeholder in Premier League football giants Arsenal. 

Usmanov is said to be worth an estimated net $16.2 billion (€16.9 billion). He has a 49% economic interest and 100% voting rights in the global conglomerate and holding company USM. 

While the United States has blocked his personal assets, it has kept companies controlled by him off its list of sanctions in a bid not to drive up commodity prices. He is thought to presently be living in his native Uzbekistan.

The Official Journal of the European Union described Usmanov in March as a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin."

But Usmanov disputes this. Along with former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, he is one of the oligarchs appealing his inclusion on the EU sanctions lists, at the bloc's General Court.

rc/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A local resident waits in line to cast her ballot during the midterm elections at Calvary Baptist Church in Austell, Georgia, U.S., November 8, 2022.

US midterm election: Voters head to polls — LIVE

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frankreich | Fußball: Länderspiel Senegal v Bolivien

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian PM Narendra Modi meeting Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of this year's G7 Summit in Germany

India, Canada see diplomatic rift over Sikh 'Khalistan' vote

India, Canada see diplomatic rift over Sikh 'Khalistan' vote

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Composite image: A Jew wearing a yarmulke on the left, and gravestones in a Jewish cemetery on the right

The murky myths behind antisemitism

The murky myths behind antisemitism

Equality5 hours ago13:18 min
More from Germany

Europe

NASAMS simulates the defence during Ramstein Alloy exercise in Latvia

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

Updates: Ukraine receives first NASAMS air defense systems

ConflictsNovember 7, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind a defendant's cage

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW's Michaela Küfner takes a closer look at the state of democracy in the US ahead the midterm elections.

US midterm elections: Why democracy is on the line

US midterm elections: Why democracy is on the line

Rule of Law5 hours ago02:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage