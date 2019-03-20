 German police investigating reports of racist comments at Germany match | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 21.03.2019

Sports

German police investigating reports of racist comments at Germany match

Police in the northern German city of Wolfsburg are investigating reports of racist comments made by fans during Germany's international friendly against Serbia on Wednesday night. Germany's DFB has also been informed.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland - Serbien (imago images / Contrast)

Police in Germany are investigating reports of racist comments made in the stands during the the German national team's friendly match against Serbia on Wednesday night. 

Earlier on Thursday, German journalist and basketball expert André Voigt, who had been at the game privately with his family, posted a video on Facebook in which he described the racist abuse aimed at German players Leroy Sané and Ilkay Gündogan by three men sat behind him.

"We are checking [the reports] and will decide on what steps to take," a police spokesperson told news agency DPA, while the German football association (DFB) has asked Voigt to provide the block and seat numbers of the three men. 

The investigation comes on International Day Against Racism and several Bundesliga clubs including Hertha Berlin and TSG Hoffenheim, as well as as Bayern Munich's basketball team, have praised Voigt for sharing the information.

mf/msh (dpa)

