 German police arrest suspected Sicilian mobsters for drug smuggling | News | DW | 17.01.2019

News

German police arrest suspected Sicilian mobsters for drug smuggling

Italian and German police have launched raids against members of the Sicilian Mafia, according to Italian officials. The suspects nabbed in Germany were allegedly linked with Turkish clans and the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta.

German police patrol in Cologne in 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

At least four members of a Sicilian Mafia "cell" were arrested on drug-related charges in Germany, Italian officials said on Thursday.

Authorities believe the detainees were smuggling drugs between Sicily, Rome and Germany.

Around 100 officers from both Italy and Germany previously launched a joint anti-Mafia crackdown based on arrest warrants from the Sicilian town of Caltanissetta. Italian police arrested at least one person and were searching for another suspect in cooperation with colleagues from Germany. Five more suspects linked with the investigation had been detained or placed under house arrest before Thursday's crackdown.

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

Roberto Saviano: taking on Italy’s criminal world

Specialist German police units from the SEK raided an apartment in Cologne to detain three of the suspects overnight, according to Germany's public broadcaster WDR. Another suspect was captured further south, in Mannheim. The four suspects are allegedly members of the so-called Rinzivillo clan, which is part of the Sicilian Mafia. The clan operates in the northwest German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the DPA news agency.

Read more: Italian Mafia, bikers, Berlin clans: Europe's crime gangs

The cell maintained contacts with Turkish-linked crime syndicates and also with the 'Ndrangheta, which is a rival Mafia organization in southern Italy. Their 'Ndrangheta contacts apparently included alleged mafia boss Antonio Strangio, who was arrested in Germany's Duisburg in 2017 after five years on the run.

In recent years, both the Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta have developed extensive operations in Germany.

