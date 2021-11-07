Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Organized crime refers to transnational or national enterprises run by criminals engaging in illegal activity for profit.
These criminals' methods include extortion and money laundering. Examples of such criminal organizations or crime syndicates are the mafia, triads or yakuza. Here you can find a chronological compilation of DW content referring to organized crime.
