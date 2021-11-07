Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Organized crime

Organized crime refers to transnational or national enterprises run by criminals engaging in illegal activity for profit.

These criminals' methods include extortion and money laundering. Examples of such criminal organizations or crime syndicates are the mafia, triads or yakuza. Here you can find a chronological compilation of DW content referring to organized crime.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 13, 2021 A Carabinieri police officer wearing a face mask stands guard as a general view shows a special courtroom on January 13, 2021 on the opening day of the 'Rinascita-Scott' maxi-trial in which more than 350 alleged members of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia group and their associates go on trial in Lamezia Terme, Calabria. - Italy struck a first blow on November 5, 2021 against nearly 100 alleged mobsters and others linked to the largest mafia trial in more than three decades, handing decades-long sentences to some of the 'Ndrangheta's fiercest operatives. (Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP)

Italy convicts first 70 'ndrangheta members in massive Mafia trial 07.11.2021

The 'ndrangheta organized crime network took over from the Cosa Nostra as the wealthiest and most powerful Italian Mafia in the world. Another 355 people will be tried and face sentencing in coming years.
Polizeiauto, Carabinieri, Italien police car, carabinieri, Italy BLWS201026 Police car Carabinieri Italy Police Car Carabinieri Italy BLWS201026

Sicily: Mafia members who use children for drug deals arrested 20.09.2021

The suspects reportedly forced children as young as 10 to take money from drug buyers. The authorities also arrested several women with Mafia links.
FILE - This Feb. 23, 2014 file photo shows one of the properties that was interconnected by tunnels in the drainage system which the infamous drug kingpin Joaquin Guzman Loera known as El Chapo used to evade authorities through an escape hatch in Culiacan, Mexico. In addition to properties seized from other previous owners, Mexico's lottery is giving away this property on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Adriana Gomez, File)

El Chapo's former safehouse raffled off in national lottery 15.09.2021

As the Mexican government gives away the safehouse which former drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman fled in 2014 in a national lottery, a look back at his extraordinary life.
Es zeigt Carmela, ein Mitglied des Chors, das in unserem Artikel und Video verkommt. Der Autor des Video, James Ataman, hat es gemacht, also Copyright DW/Joseph Ataman.

Italy: Palermo puts migrant children center stage 11.09.2021

Veteran mayor Leoluca Orlando has transformed the Sicilian capital from a Mafia stronghold into a beacon of migrants' rights, and opera has been key. But Palermo's inclusive vision may be about to die.
In this photo released by the Montenegro Police, said to show over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas. Police on Thursday evening discovered 1,250 packages of cocaine in the village of Mojanovici, near the capital Podgorica.(Montenegro Police via AP)

Montenegro finds 1 ton of cocaine in banana shipment 27.08.2021

It's reportedly the biggest ever drug bust in the small Balkan country. Montenegro has stepped up its fight against organised crime in recent years as it aspires to join the EU.
Sondereinheiten der italienischen Polizei haben eine Anführerin der in Neapel operierenden Mafia-Organisation Camorra gefasst. Lady Camorra Maria Licciardi (undatierte Aufnahmen, links mit dunklem Haar, rechts blond) habe auf der Liste der 30 meistgesuchten Verbrecher Italiens gestanden, berichtete das italienische Fernsehen am 15.6.2001. Licciardi (50) werden mehrere Morde zur Last gelegt. Nach Angaben der Ermittler war sie die unbestrittene Herrscherin eines der mächtigsten Clans Neapels. Damit haben wir ihre Bande enthauptet, sagte der Polizeipräsident von Neapel, Nicola Izzo.

'The Godmother': Italian police arrest female mafia boss 07.08.2021

Maria Licciardi, once one of Italy's most-wanted criminals, was stopped by officers as she prepared to fly to Spain from Rome's Ciampino airport. Police believe she effectively was running an influential Camorra clan.

epa02111468 Members of the Spanish Policia Nacional stand guard in front of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, central Spain, ahead of the Spanish Liga's Primera Division match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, 10 April 2010. EPA/JAVIER LIZON |

Italian former mafia boss arrested in Spain 05.08.2021

The former top boss of the infamous 'ndrangheta mafia has been arrested in Spain. He had been on the run after being released from prison due to a court error.
A man walks in front of a fire at Le Capannine beach in Catania, Sicily, Italy, July 30, 2021, in this photo obtained from social media on July 31, 2021. Roberto Viglianisi/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Why Italy is struggling to contain wildfires 04.08.2021

Amid the current heat wave, Italy is struggling to contain the wildfires that are raging around the country. In addition to the scorching heat, there are a variety of reasons why wildfires have become such a problem.
FILE PHOTO: A policeman stands next to a well where minerals taken from illegal gold mines are washed in Buritica, Colombia April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Illegal gold mining on Colombia's rivers rising: UN 28.07.2021

The illegal activity has caused major environmental damage in Colombia, one of the world's most biodiverse countries. Officials say the spike in mining is also deeply concerning "because it has ties to organized crime."
Security forces arrive to Litoral Penitentiary after deadly fights inside the jail in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Rival gangs of inmates fought in two prisons in Ecuador, killing at least 18 people and injuring dozens, authorities said Thursday. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Ecuador declares emergency in prisons after deadly riots 23.07.2021

At least 22 prisoners were killed and several police officers were injured after clashes between rival gangs erupted at two of Ecuador's largest prisons.
Abschied von Peter de Vries

Thousands pay last respects to Dutch reporter Peter de Vries 21.07.2021

Mourners spoke of the journalist's fearlessness as police union leaders tried to make sense of a shooting in broad daylight in central Amsterdam. A smaller funeral for family and friends will be held on Thursday.
Peter R. de Vries cameo during the set in De Grote Sinterklaas film Photo: ANP/Hollandse Hoogte/Frans van Zijst *** Peter R de Vries cameo during the set in De Grote Sinterklaas film Photo ANP Hollandse Hoogte Frans van Zijst PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHollandsexHoogtex/xNovumxRegioFotox x432869851x

Dutch investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries dies after shooting 15.07.2021

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Peter de Vries, who was shot last week, was "always seeking the truth and standing up for justice." Top European leaders also reiterated his commitment to justice.
(L to R BACK) Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, Turkey's forward Kenan Karaman, Turkey's midfielder Ozan Tufan, Turkey's defender Merih Demiral, Turkey's defender Caglar Soyuncu, Turkey's forward Cengiz Under, Turkey's midfielder Okay Yokuslu, Turkey's defender Umut Meras, Turkey's defender Zeki Celik, Turkey's forward Yusuf Yacizi and Turkey's midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu pose before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on June 11, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Medichini / POOL / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Andrew Medichini has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [correcting names of players]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ANDREW MEDICHINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2020: Could Turkey 'home games' in Baku be a lifeline for Erdogan's government? 15.06.2021

A botched pandemic response, economic crisis and shock claims from a mafia boss: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under fire. Despite losing the first two games, could a final 'home' game in Baku be a lifeline?
Polizisten verlassen eine Villa. Bei Ermittlungen gegen Clankriminalität durchsuchen derzeit Spezialkräfte der Polizei rund 30 Objekte in Nordrhein-Westfalen. (ACHTUNG: Namensschild an Haustür wurde aus rechtlichen Gründen gepixelt!) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Police raids target organized crime in several cities 08.06.2021

Police have carried out raids and executed arrest warrants targeting organized crime in multiple cities across Germany. Among those targeted were criminal "clans" in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
2021-06-08 09:54:17 DEN HAAG  Europol-Pressekonferenz über die bisher größte internationale Aktion von Polizei und Justiz gegen die organisierte Kriminalität. Polizeichefin Jannine van den Berg gibt bekannt, dass die niederländische Polizei im Rahmen einer großen internationalen Polizeiaktion 49 Verdächtige festgenommen hat. Außerdem wurden 25 Drogenhäuser geschlossen und 2,3 Millionen Euro beschlagnahmt. ANP JERRY LAMPEN

Trojan Shield: Europol details massive organized crime sting 08.06.2021

The operation was built around the ANOM messaging platform, which was being secretly run by the FBI. Some 16 countries, along with Europol, were involved in the global operation.
Italy, Agrigento (Sicily) May 20, 1996 The arrest of the mafia boss Giovanni Brusca by Italian special forces

Italy: Mafia boss Giovanni Brusca's release causes stir 01.06.2021

Criticism has come from both sides of Italy's political divide over the release of Giovanni Brusca, who served a 25-year sentence.
Show more articles