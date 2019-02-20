 German police arrest suspected Islamic extremists in raid | News | DW | 21.02.2019

News

German police arrest suspected Islamic extremists in raid

A police operation involving hundreds of officers has resulted in the arrest of two suspected Islamists. At the center of the investigation is a married couple who attempted to join "Islamic State" in Syria.

Police arrest a suspect

German police on Thursday raided 15 homes searching for suspected Islamic extremists in the states of Hesse und North Rhine-Westphalia.

More than 200 police were involved in the operation targeting 12 suspects. Two people, a married couple, were arrested.

Read more: Prisons 'highly problematic institutions' for fighting radicalization

Investigators accuse the suspects, aged 22 to 30, of preparing for and aiding an act of subversive violence.  They are suspected of helping people to travel to Syria through Turkey to join Islamic terrorist groups.

Money, knives and documents were seized in the raids.

Read more: German police raid Berlin mosque over suspected 'terror financing' 

The two people arrested, both age 26, are alleged to have attempted to travel with their two children in November 2016 to areas controlled by the Islamic State. They were arrested on the Turkish-Syrian border and deported to Germany.

Authorities said there were no plans for an imminent terror attack in Germany.

Watch video 02:01

Transatlantic friction over captured 'IS' fighters

cw/rt (AFP, dpa)

