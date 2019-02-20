German police arrest suspected Islamic extremists in raid

A police operation involving hundreds of officers has resulted in the arrest of two suspected Islamists. At the center of the investigation is a married couple who attempted to join "Islamic State" in Syria.
German police on Thursday raided 15 homes searching for suspected Islamic extremists in the states of Hesse und North Rhine-Westphalia.
More than 200 police were involved in the operation targeting 12 suspects. Two people, a married couple, were arrested.
Read more: Prisons 'highly problematic institutions' for fighting radicalization
Investigators accuse the suspects, aged 22 to 30, of preparing for and aiding an act of subversive violence. They are suspected of helping people to travel to Syria through Turkey to join Islamic terrorist groups.
Money, knives and documents were seized in the raids.
Read more: German police raid Berlin mosque over suspected 'terror financing'
The two people arrested, both age 26, are alleged to have attempted to travel with their two children in November 2016 to areas controlled by the Islamic State. They were arrested on the Turkish-Syrian border and deported to Germany.
Authorities said there were no plans for an imminent terror attack in Germany.
cw/rt (AFP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
US President Donald Trump is demanding European allies repatriate foreign "Islamic State" fighters captured in Syria. The call has sparked a heated debate about taking back German citizens who fought for IS. (18.02.2019)
German media report a lieutenant colonel in the KSK special forces unit has been suspended for right-wing social media posts. His opinions reflected the ideas of the "Reichsbürger" extremist movement. (09.02.2019)
Authorities raided several buildings in the German capital as part of a larger terrorism probe. One imam is suspected of sending money to an Islamist fighter in Syria in order to carry out "terrorist criminal acts." (18.12.2018)