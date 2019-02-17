 Prisons ′highly problematic institutions′ for fighting radicalization | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 19.02.2019

Germany

Prisons 'highly problematic institutions' for fighting radicalization

Germany must prevent religious radicalization in its prisons. An expert on Islam issued the warning to DW in the wake of a US appeal that Europe take back its citizens imprisoned in Syria who joined Islamic State.

Prison clergy (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Naupold)

Many European citizens left the continent to join the Islamic State group. As the war against IS winds down, hundreds of them are still imprisoned in Kurdish-controlled regions of northern Syria. United States President Donald Trump has demanded European countries take back their citizens being held by the Kurds. Many of the returnees would likely end up in prison in Europe. Some politicians and experts worry that in Germany, authorities would then be confronted with the challenge of preventing Islamic extremists from turning the country's prisons into breeding grounds for radicalization. According to Michael Kiefer, an expert on Salafism and radicalization prevention who teaches at the University of Osnabrück, that is a very real danger.

DW: If you look at Islamic terrorism in Europe in recent years, are prisons potentially places where Muslim inmates are radicalized?

Michael Kiefer (DW/M. von Hein)

Kiefer teaches at the University of Osnabrück

Michael Kiefer: Taking into account the experience we've had in Western Europe, yes. Look at the men who killed 130 people in Paris on November 13, 2015 — they were imprisoned repeatedly, they more or less got acquainted with jihadism in prison. There, they used religion to prove they were up for violence and delinquency, and then they began their march. In that respect, prisons are highly problematic institutions.

The Islamic State group is more or less destroyed. We expect several hundred people to return to Germany from territory previously controlled by the terrorist militia, and many of them will likely end up in prison. Can these people foment Salafist or jihadi radicalization in prison?

They certainly can. We must assume that quite a few crafty senior figures will return and that their resolve is unwavering. We can expect them to continue to agitate in prison. In fact, they will see this as an excellent breeding ground and of course they will try to approach their fellow prisoners accordingly. The judicial authorities are well advised not to offer them a platform to agitate in the first place.

Read more: Syria cannot be Europe's Guantanamo Bay prison

Watch video 02:56
Now live
02:56 mins.

Nearing 'IS' defeat puts EU jihadists' fate in focus

Many inmates in German prisons are Muslim. In the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, for instance, almost one out of four inmates is Muslim. Have German prisons made arrangements to counter radicalization?

I doubt it. There is a lack of well-trained specialists, including social workers who are familiar with these phenomena and who could work with the prisoners accordingly. The prisons simply don't have them, these people actually still need to be trained. North Rhine-Westphalia has at least recognized the problem. The state's Justice Ministry has launched a program, but I can't say how successful it is.

Read more: Deportation plan threatens to strain Germany's overcrowded prisons

How important are prison imams in that respect? We know that many people who became radical Salafists in prison were by no means fervent Muslims before changing their views. Could prison imams give Muslim inmates solid arguments to counter jihadi ideology?

That's quite possible. Well thought-through spiritual guidance in prisons can always be part of proper psychosocial support. We must assume that prison inmates are already experiencing major crises, so assistance and support can indeed have an immunizing effect. We must ask ourselves why people who radicalize others are successful in prison — it's because they have something to offer the young inmates that the prison does not. They encourage them, support them, pat them on the back and tell them they've made the right choice. Supporting people in their daily lives is one thing, but they offer a complete identity model, they advise rethinking role models while offering comradeship and support, even beyond the time served in prison. That should not be underestimated.

  • A member of the Shammar militia in Syria (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    The Shammar tribe

    The Shammar tribe's militia, the Al-Sanadid forces, control swathes of land in north-eastern Syria, close to the Iraqi border. Until recently, they were part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and at present the Shammar belong to the Kurdish-led civilian leadership in northern Syria.

  • Friday prayers at a mosque (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Friday prayers

    In the compound of Shammar leader Sheikh Humaydi Daham al-Hadi, tribesmen from the surrounding villages attend Friday prayers. Former IS members are also known to be in attendance.

  • Shoes outside a mosque (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Tribal connections

    Former IS members fled the group after hearing the Sheikh’s call to defect. Once accepted by the Sheikh, the detainees are transferred to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), where they are imprisoned and subsequently put on trial. Only then, are they allowed to re-join the tribe.

  • A group of men eating lamb and rice (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Tucking in

    Guests eat a traditional lamb and rice meal. According to Sheikh Humaydi, the Shammar do not take in former IS fighters. However, the Shammar communications official Abdulhamid Al-Askar contradicted that and claimed Al-Sanadid forces have also incorporated former fighters.

  • A group of men at a meeting (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Mediation efforts

    In the evening, the Sheikh hosts guests and mediates between local disputes. "This national conflict will end one day, but the religious one will continue," said Sheikh Humaydi. "We have the same goal as the west — the fight against terrorism; now we’re mediating between the former IS fighters, and those who suffered under the group."

  • Shammar members greet visitors from Iraq (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Cross-border tribal network

    Shammar tribesmen greet guests from Iraq. "There are those [in Syria] who joined IS only because of pressure from their leaders," said Sheikh Humaydi, "and because we have tribal influence, they come back to us."

  • A man pouring tea (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Strict hierarchies

    Once they defect, former IS members blend back into the rural and strictly hierarchical society. Shammar leaders, on the other hand, maneuver to position themselves as crucial peacemakers in the region. According to the Sheikh, British and US delegations have recently paid a visit.

  • A man standing in a doorway (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Staying incognito

    Abu Hassan did not want to reveal his real name for fear of IS reprisals. He claims to have never fought for IS, and only joined the group in 2015 to be able to continue working as a school teacher. "We thought IS would bring justice, as we suffered so much under the [Assad] regime," he said in an interview during which the Sheikh’s son and two Sanadid militiamen were present.

  • A group of Al-Sanadid fighters (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Successful rearguard action

    Bandar Humaydi, commander of Al-Sanadid Forces and the son of Sheikh Humeydi, led a successful defense against IS fighters in 2014/15, when their village was almost completely surrounded by advancing IS forces.

  • A group of youths playing football (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Games without frontiers

    Shammar youths and under-age Sanadid militiamen play a chaotic game of football; a decrepit train track connecting Syria and Iraq lies abandoned nearby. At present, hundreds of IS members have taken the tribal route out, according to the Sheikh, although the exact numbers are not disclosed.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas


