German health minister promises help for Ukraine's wounded

The German health minister on Friday said Germany would do more to help Ukraine treat the victims of the war, with hundreds injured each day and many of the country's health facilities damaged by Russian attacks.

During a visit to Ukraine, Karl Lauterbach said that Germany would help build centers for the wounded, donate prosthetic limbs and send German doctors to the country.

The visit came at a time Germany's support for Ukraine — specifically over a delay in heavy weapons deliveries — faced fresh scrutiny.

What did the minister say?

Visiting the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday, Lauterbach said extra medical support was as critical as ever for Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs humanitarian aid just as urgently as our military support," Lauterbach said in a statement from his ministry.

"So much misery has been caused here by this barbaric war of aggression," Lauterbach said. "Children are stepping on mines, losing limbs. Blocks of flats are being shelled, innocent civilians and children are also being seriously injured," Lauterbach said.

Lauterbach, who was received by his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Liashko, was to participate in a donor conference for the construction of a rehabilitation center for people disabled during the war. The program also included a visit to several hospitals.

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded Shattered peace Memories of a peaceful time — the city of Bakhmut was never set up to handle long hospital lines. But now, wounded from the front are being brought here for treatment, another sign of the bitter reality of Russia's brutal invasion.

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded On the front lines In this photo, medics from the First Volunteer Mobile Hospital Pirogov transport a Ukrainian soldier, wounded on the front lines at Popasna, to Bakhmut. Although doctors said he will live, he may remain paralyzed as a result of fragment wounds to the spine.

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded Young volunteer Ukrainian medic Bohdan Marchuk is just 23 years old. Waiting in his ambulance for a call to the front, he, too, is a member of the Volunteer Mobile Hospital Pirogov. Many secondhand ambulances in the region come from Germany and Poland and are now being used behind the front lines in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded Sharing the pain Wounded volunteer soldiers Maksim (center) and Andrei (right) wait on a bench at Bakhmut's hospital. The hospital's main task is to "stabilize" patients until they are well enough to be transported away from the front, to hospitals in western Ukraine.

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded Long-distance call with family Alessandro, another Ukrainian soldier, attempts to reach his grandson who was able to flee to Poland. "My family is safe there, while we deal with this," he said, as he patiently waits for network coverage.

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded Patriotic obligation Aleksandra Pohranychna, 20, is the only trained medic in her unit. She waits to be taken to the front line or for wounded soldiers to be brought to her location for treatment. "I decided to get involved and help," she said. She said her father, who remains in her hometown of Lviv in western Ukraine, gave her money to buy protective gear before she set off for the front.

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded Clear statement Pohranychna recently had Ukraine's coat of arms and a line from the Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka tattooed onto her forearm. The line reads: "I have something in my heart that will never die."

In Ukraine, volunteers help the wounded Sometimes help arrives too late A medic carries a stretcher past an ambulance transporting the corpse of a dead Ukrainian soldier. For many wounded, help simply arrives too late. More than 80 days of war have not only taken their toll on Ukrainians; thousands of Russians have also been killed in the conflict and there seems to be no end in sight. Author: Claudia Dehn



The minister said he was traveling with surgeons and specialists who were helping to care for seriously injured burn victims.

The German government says it will support the installation and operation of container workshops for the production of prostheses. Meanwhile, some 200 surgeons and emergency doctors have offered to work in Ukraine through the German Medical Association.

The visit came on the same day as a trip by German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir to the capital, Kyiv.

Questions over weapons timeline

Lauterbach's visit came as Germany faces fresh criticism over a lack of clarity over when heavy weapons will be delivered to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Although Germany has been among the largest suppliers of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded at the end of February, the delivery of heavy weaponry has been delayed. Kyiv says the weapons are needed turn the tide of the battle.

Criticism of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat party colleague of Lauterbach, has been particularly strong, with the chancellor accused of being overly hesitant in his response.

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk told the online edition of Germany's Tagesspiegel newspaper that it remained unclear when MARS multiple rocket launchers would be handed over from the Bundeswehr.

"We expect the coalition government to fulfill this promise quickly because our troops most urgently need this weapon system to protect Ukrainian civilians from barbaric attacks by Russia," said Melnyk

In addition, he said, one IRIS-T air defense system unit promised by Germany was not enough. Ukraine needed at least 10 more such systems in the medium term, Melnyk said, along with ammunition, to strengthen its defense capability.

