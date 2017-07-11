German gas giant Uniper nationalized amid spiraling energy costs

The German government will acquire a 98.5% stake in the ailing gas importer Uniper, as Russia's gas supply freeze threatened to drive the company into bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum, the former majority shareholder of Uniper, announced it had signed an agreement in principle that will be finalized following the completion of a capital investment and the acquisition of Uniper shares by the German government.

According to Uniper, the capital investment, the second this year, will be worth around €8 billion.

In July, Uniper received a government bailout to the tune of €7.7 billion, with the German government taking a 30% stake in the company.

At the time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the company was in "big trouble."

Why is Uniper being bought out?

Uniper, Germany's largest natural gas importer, serves as an intermediary between Russian suppliers and German consumers.

However, after Russian invaded Ukraine and cut gas supply to Europe following Western sanctions, the company has been forced to buy gas elsewhere at higher prices, while absorbing the costs without passing them on to consumers.

The company was one of those involved in building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was not activated after construction and is frozen indefinitely as part of the package of sanctions imposed in response to the invasion.

But the situation for Uniper became trickier still earlier this month. Russian energy giant Gazprom said gas supplies to Western Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline had completely stoppeddue to equipment issues, giving no time frame on when it would resume activities.

The ailing energy importer has been burning through cash reserves sourcing gas on the expensive spot market.

