BusinessGermany

German economy enters recession, shrinks 0.3% in 1st quarter

18 minutes ago

The German economy contracted slightly in the first quarter of 2023, data from the statistics office shows.

Germany's economy shrunk slightly in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a technical recession, data showed on Thursday.

A preliminary estimate had shown GDP stagnating at zero growth in the first quarter — meaning Germany would have narrowly escaped a recession.

What did the data show?

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and seasonal effects according to the data from the German statistics office Destatis. 

This follows a drop of 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022. A recession is commonly defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

Inflation continued to take its toll on the German economy during the quarter, the office said. This was
reflected in household consumption, which was down 1.2% quarter-on-quarter after price and seasonal adjustments.

There was a ray of light when it came to investment, which was up in the first three months of the year after a weak second half of 2022. 

