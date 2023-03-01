  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Euro banknotes
Much of the eurozone continues to experience record inflation levelsImage: K. Schmitt/Fotostand/picture alliance
BusinessGermany

Germany: Year-on-year inflation at 8.7% in February

March 1, 2023

Consumer prices remained constant at 8.7% higher than at the same time the previous year. The cost of food continued to see the sharpest increase of any sector.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O7XF

Germany's federal statistics office Destatis said on Wednesday that February's inflation rate was 8.7%, the same as the previous month.

This dashed hopes consumer prices would continue to decline slightly, as they had in the autumn after a high of 10.4% in October.

Skyrocketing energy and food prices continued to drive the high inflation rate, despite government measures to decrease the energy burden on consumers and the European Central Bank (ECB) gradually raising interest rates to further dampen inflation.

Food prices show 'above average growth'

Energy costs in February 2023 were 19.1% more than the same time in 2022, while food prices were 21.8% higher.

Destatis noted that while energy prices had "eased slightly," food continued to show "above average growth."

Average inflation in Germany in 2022 was 7.9%, a post-war record. Driven by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the increase in consumer costs has driven many into poverty across the country despite numerous government rescue packages.

Other leading eurozone economies continue to face the same situation, data showed.

es/ar (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for 'spying'

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Madoka Kitamura, president of Toto Ltd., unveils eight standardized pictograms for multi-function toilet seats

Japan: High-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Japan: High-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Roma flag, green and blue with a red circle that has spkes in the middle

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Germany: Discrimination against Roma and Sinti on the rise

Politics26 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

Estonia: Spat with EU undermines arms fund for Ukraine

Estonia: Spat with EU undermines arms fund for Ukraine

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage