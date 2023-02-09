German inflation rises in January after months of decline
24 minutes ago
Germany's gas subsidy and a mild winter have led to a decrease in energy prices, dampening inflation. However, economists predict that inflation could continue to rise more sharply in February and March.
What are economists' predictions on inflation in Germany?
"The increase published today is the missing piece of the puzzle," said Fritzi Köhler-Geib, chief economist at the German state-owned development bank KfW.
"Although the peak has probably been passed, it is premature to sound the all-clear," she said. "While pressures from energy prices will decline in perspective, service and industrial goods prices are gaining in importance this year."
Sebastian Dullien, director of the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research of the Hans Böckler Foundation, said, "The continued minimal increase in January is an interim increase and was to be expected."
"The inflation rate could be high again in February," he said, adding that federal gas subsidies had dampened consumer prices.
But "the times of double digit inflation rates in Germany are now finally behind us," he added.
Mild winter and interest rate hikes dampen inflation
Recently, a combination of mild winter weather in Europe and energy saving and diversification efforts has led to a sharp decrease in energy prices. This has helped bring eurozone inflation down from a peak of more than 10% in October 2022.