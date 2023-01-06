  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Close-up photo of a woman's hand sifting through several different euro banknotes sticking out of a wallet. Stock image.
The rate of inflation is beginning to decrease slightly in the eurozone and elsewhere following its 2022 spike, but it remains highImage: Monika Skolimowska/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsEurope

Eurozone inflation dips slightly for second straight month

40 minutes ago

Inflation in the 19 countries using the euro stood at 9.2% year-on-year in December. Having peaked in October at 10.6%, a slight reduction in the pace of inflation is prompting hopes of the peak having passed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LoMR

The EU's statistics agency published its eurozone inflation figures for December on Friday, showing a modest reduction in the pace of consumer price increases for the second month in a row. 

Inflation for the 19 countries using the euro stood at 9.2% year-on-year in December 2022, with the slower rate of increase attributable in no small part to energy prices easing off from their summer and autumn peaks.

In the meantime, 20 countries use the euro. But new entry Croatia only joined the currency bloc on January 1 this year and so is not part of the dataset.

Inflation for the eurozone peaked in October 2022 at 10.6%, dipped to 10.1% in November and now to 9.2% — the lowest it has been since August. 

However, it remains well above the European Central Bank's (ECB) target level of 2% inflation. 

Energy prices still the main driver, but fell fairly fast mild-winter

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year seriously exacerbated pre-existing inflationary pressures caused in part by the COVID pandemic. 

In particular, energy prices were driven much higher by the uncertainty as Europe, a huge buyer of Russian oil and gas, imposed sanctions on Moscow and started looking to source alternative energy elsewhere. 

In December, energy prices in the eurozone were 25.7% higher than the same month the previous year — more than double the aggregate rate of inflation. However, in November they were 34.9% higher and in October 41.5% higher. 

Natural gas prices have slipped from their all-time highs in late summer for a variety of reasons. Mainly, these were the months when European countries, Germany included, were scrambling to fill up gas storage facilities ready for winter.  Most European storage facilities are now brimming, while a relatively warm winter and a degree of consumer abstinence is also helping reduce demand.

EU energy ministers agree natural gas price cap

Food price gains, the other main factor driving inflation, remained more stable, at rates slightly higher than overall inflation. In December 2022 aggregate food prices were 13.8% higher in the eurozone than the same month in 2021. 

Could the peak be behind us? 

Like most central banks around the world, the ECB has been increasing interest rates in a bid to combat inflation, although it began this process later, and from a lower baseline, than the more proactive Federal Reserve in the US. 

The slowing pace of inflation is a trend observable elsewhere as well. In the US, for instance, consumer price increases peaked earlier, in June last year, at 9.1%, and by November they had already retreated to 7.1%. 

German inflation dipped under 9% in December according to its statistics agency, Destatis.

The Fed, the ECB and other central banks have said they will continue to take steps to try to bring inflation back down to their 2% year-on-year target — although they have also started to hint that they might slow the pace of interest rate rises in the short or medium term if continued improvement is observed. 

msh/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Groceries loaded onto a conveyor belt in a German supermarket

Germany: Inflation to stay high two more years — top adviser

Germany: Inflation to stay high two more years — top adviser

Consumers can expect more price rises in 2023 and 2024 as energy costs remain elevated, the head of a group of experts advising the German government said.
BusinessDecember 24, 2022
The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during New Year's Eve celebrations

Ukraine and economy are burning issues for Germans in 2023

Ukraine and economy are burning issues for Germans in 2023

The war in Ukraine, inflation and a fair distribution of financial burdens are the top issues on German voters' minds, according to the January 2023 edition of the monthly Deutschlandtrend survey.
Politics14 hours ago
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia says cease-fire comes into effect

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria's new cash limit leaves traders in the lurch

Nigeria's new cash limit leaves traders in the lurch

Business20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press Freedom21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Daniel Barenboim conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Music49 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Someone holding the Spanish version of Prince Harry's memoirs.

From cocaine to Afghanistan killings: Prince Harry's 'Spare'

From cocaine to Afghanistan killings: Prince Harry's 'Spare'

Literature1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

PoliticsJanuary 5, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

BusinessJanuary 5, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage