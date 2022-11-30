  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Euro symbol at the European Central Bank
The eurozone has registered its first decrease in inflation since mid-2021Image: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessEurope

Eurozone inflation slows for first time since 2021

19 minutes ago

The euro is performing better than expected with annual inflation dropping to 10% in November this year, partly due to energy prices. But experts are not overly optimistic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KI69

The eurozone's annual inflation rate has dropped to 10% in November, the EU statistics agency said on Wednesday.

This is the first drop in inflation in 17 months.

Bloomberg and FactSet foresaw a more modest drop, or a 10.4% rate. Inflation had risen to 10.6% in October.

A decrease in the speed at which energy prices are rising was one of the main factors leading to an overall fall in inflation.

Spain now has the lowest inflation rate in the Eurozone at 6.6%. France, which previously had the lowest rate, is now seeing inflation of 7.1%.

On Tuesday, preliminary data from German federal statistics agency Destatis showed that inflation in the country had slowed to 10%.

ECB expected to keep fighting inflation

On Monday, European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde expressed skepticism that inflation has peaked, ahead of the expected drop.

Looking at the driving factors of the inflation wave "whether it is food and commodities at large, or whether it is energy, we do not see the components or the direction that would lead me to believe that we have reached peak inflation and that it is going to decline in short order," Lagarde told European lawmakers.

The ECB has moved to limit inflation by lifting key interest rates, with another hike expected in mid-December, though possibly not as steep as the previous ones.

ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski said on Tuesday that the data offered a "very small breather."

Earlier this month, the European Commission said that the eurozone is likely to fall into a recession this winter as inflation drags on for longer than expected.

Inflation is being driven by rising energy prices caused by Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies over Western support for Kyiv. It has also been affected by an increase in demand following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and supply bottlenecks.

sdi/dj (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Colorful Christmas lights and a light snowman along Berlin's Ku'Damm street

Christmas lights in Germany have become controversial during energy crisis

Christmas lights in Germany have become controversial during energy crisis

With Germany in the midst of an energy crisis brought on in part by the war in Ukraine, Christmas lights and Christmas markets have become a subject of debate.
Travel4 hours ago
DW Business (Sendungslogo Composite)

DW Business - America

DW Business - America

Qatar agrees gas supply deal with Germany - Biden urges Congress to block railroad strike - Mexico's 'Maya train' blamed
Business6 hours ago12:01 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a headscarf and a black, white and purple patterned shirt

Holodomor survivor: 'I want to witness this victory'

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Innovation4 hours ago01:52 min
More from Africa

Asia

Ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin waves during a parade in Beijing

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Nant de Drance is a pumped storage power station

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Business1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

Politics6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage