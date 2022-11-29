German inflation slows to 10%

The inflation rate in Europe's top economy dropped to 10% for November, preliminary data from Germany's federal statistics agency Destatis showed. This comes after hitting a record high in October.

This comes after record inflation levels of 10.4%, year-on-year, for October.

Energy price pressure easing

Sky-high energy prices in Europe's biggest economy have begun to ease after months of increases in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and this was reflected in the slight drop in inflation.

Despite the slowing down of price increases, Destatis noted the cost of energy was still 38.4% higher than a year ago.

