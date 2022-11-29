German inflation slows to 10%

German inflation unexpectedly slowed to 10% in November, preliminary data showed Tuesday.
This comes after record inflation levels of 10.4%, year-on-year, for October.
Energy price pressure easing
Sky-high energy prices in Europe's biggest economy have begun to ease after months of increases in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and this was reflected in the slight drop in inflation.
Despite the slowing down of price increases, Destatis noted the cost of energy was still 38.4% higher than a year ago.
