The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany
Inflation was at around 10% in the eurozone in SeptemberImage: Wolfgang Rattay/REUTERS
BusinessEurope

ECB hikes interest rates again amid recession fears

23 minutes ago

The eurozone saw its third interest rate increase since July as inflation remains high. The move will further stoke recession fears.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IjLF

The European Central Bank (ECB) increased its key interest rate by a further 75 basis points on Thursday as the eurozone struggles with runaway inflation.

"Inflation remains far too high and will stay above the target for an extended period," the bank said in a statement.

The hike is the second such move by the ECB in recent months and matches a three-quarters of a percentage point increase last month. The ECB has now raised rates for the 19-country eurozone by 2 percentage points in just three months.

The interest rate increases aim to dampen spending by increasing the cost of borrowing in hopes of bringing down rising costs of essential goods such as food and energy.

Inflation in the eurozone was at around 10% in September, five times higher than the 2% maximum target.

Recession fears

Government spending during the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine are seen as the main culprits for rising prices.

Europe's withdrawal from Russian energy has left several economies in already precarious situations — Germany is expected to watch its economy shrink by 0.4% next year.

Some European leaders have criticized the ECB's decision to increase interest rates, saying that it will pile problems on countries with high debt and that it will torpedo demand — further stoking recession fears.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has said that inflation is "far too high" and called for more steps to be taken. She also warned eurozone members against high government spending that would counter the ECB's attempts to bring inflation back under control.

ab/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Related topics

DW's Top Story

smokestacks next to water as the sun sets

Climate crisis: Widening emissions gap threatens meltdown

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More stories from DW

