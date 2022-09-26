Eurozone inflation hits record 10%, highest in the history of the euro

Inflation in the 19-member eurozone reached 10% in September, the highest it has ever been in the history of the common European currency, according to the latest flash estimate from Eurostat, the EU statistics agency.

This is up from the 9.1% seen in August. Just one year ago, inflation was down to 3.2%.

The high inflation figure comes as the region experiences soaring electricity and natural gas prices, and also comes amid forecasts of recession.

The price of energy has risen 40.8% when compared to last year's figure, while food, alcohol and tobacco have risen to 11.8%, up from the 10.6% recorded in August.

