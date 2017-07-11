Germany: Consumer confidence continues to plummet amid inflation, high energy prices

The ongoing energy crisis and high inflation rates are taking a toll on the mood of German consumers, according to new market research figures from Nuremberg-based market research firm Growth from Knowledge (GfK).

GfK has forecast -42.5 points in consumer sentiment for October, representing a downward drop of 5.7 points from September.

"The current very high inflation rates of almost eight percent are leading to large real income losses among consumers and thus to significantly reduced purchasing power,” explained Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert.

"Many households are currently forced to spend significantly more money on energy or to set money aside for significantly higher heating bills," Bürkl said and pointed out: "Accordingly, they need to cut back on other expenses, such as new purchases. This is sending consumer sentiment plummeting to a new record low."

Germany: Inflation is hitting the poor

Decline in sentiment caused by drop in income expectations

GfK says that the reason for the sharp decline in consumer sentiment is the decline in income expectations for September.

According to the new figures, the indicator has fallen 22.4 points to -67,7 points. GfK says that this is the lowest that has ever been measured since data began being collected for the whole of Germany in 1991.

The market research specialists also point out that it is not possible to predict when inflation will make a noticeable improvement with the expectation that consumers will continue facing challenging times over the coming months.

Its also thought that the negative trends in consumer spending will spur on movement towards a recession for the German economy.

