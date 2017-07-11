IMF says Germany and Italy to slip into recession in 2023

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday predicted that Germany and Italy would both slump into recession next year, as it also lowered its global growth forecast.

If the assessment is correct, it would make the two G7 nations the first advanced economies to contract in the wake of Russia launching its invasion of Ukraine.

In an update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF said the German economy was now expected to shrink by 0.3% in 2023. The IMF had previously forecast 0.8% growth for the country.

Germany — Europe's largest economy — is heavily dependent on Russian gas, which Moscow has cut in suspected retaliation for Western sanctions.

Italy, which is also reliant on Russian fuel imports, is set to see its Gross Domestic Product contract by 0.2% — down sharply on the July forecast of 0.8% growth.

Although the eurozone is expected to avoid a recession, the output of the 19 countries in the single-currency bloc is forecast to grow by just 0.5%, worse than previously predicted.

"Weak 2023 growth across Europe reflects spillover effects from the war in Ukraine, with especially sharp downward revisions for economies most exposed to the Russian gas supply cuts," the IMF said.

rc/rs/ (dpa, AFP)