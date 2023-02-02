  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Press freedom
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
The ECB headquarters in the twilight
The ECB is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, GermanyImage: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance
BusinessEurope

ECB hikes interest rates again in anti-inflation bid

21 minutes ago

The European Central Bank has raised deposit interest rates by a half a percentage point to 2.5%. The move comes despite slowing inflation in the eurozone.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N1ak

The European Central Bank on Thursday announced a large half-point interest rate hike to combat inflation and said it intended to do the same in March.

The rise takes the rate it pays on bank deposits to 2.5%, in line with what it said in December and with market expectations. It brings the bank's three main rates to a range of between 2.5 and 3.25%. 

The move, the fifth hike in a row, comes as inflation reached 8.5% in the 20 countries using the euro in January — still a high rate, but down from the double figures seen late last year.

The ECB announcement came shortly after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the 10th time in a row to 4.0% — their highest level since 2008 — from 3.5%.

Both European banks made their announcements a day after the US Federal Reserve said it would implement just a quarter-point rise, while saying that further increases would be necessary.

Raising interest rates can dampen inflation by making loans more expensive and thus slowing demand. However, higher interest rates can also negatively impact economic growth.

What did the ECB say?

ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference. that the bank would "stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace and in keeping them at levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term target."

"We know that we have ground to cover; we know that we are not done," she said. 

The bank said that "keeping interest rates at restrictive levels will over time reduce inflation by dampening demand and will also guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations."

tj/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters. AP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath to the Eternal Flame at the Hall of Military Glory at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two Memorial complex in Volgograd

Ukraine updates: Putin compares Ukraine to Stalingrad battle

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A crowd of people behind a fence

Pope Francis prays for peace in DR Congo

Pope Francis prays for peace in DR Congo

Religion2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Gautam Adani speaks at a business summit

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Adani calls US short-seller fraud report 'attack on India'

Business5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

wooden sign 'Angst um Upahl' (fear for Upahl) painted onto it in red letters

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Soldiers in the Battle of Stalingrad, positioned on a hill with guns

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

History8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Film10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden und Olaf Scholz sitting at a desk smiling into the cameras during a G7 meeting in 2022

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

Politics4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Media8 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage