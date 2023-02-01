  1. Skip to content
The US Federal Reserve Building in Washington D.C., United States, on December 13, 2022
The US central bank said inflation has somewhat eased, but pressure remainsImage: Celal Gunes/AA/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

US Fed raises interest rates by 0.25 points

51 minutes ago

The central bank appears to be slowing on its aggressive approach of hiking interest rates to tame soaring prices.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MzUy

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, continuing a more moderate course following a series of aggressive hikes to tackle inflation. 

Inflation has "eased somewhat but remained elevated," read a statement by the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

The statement came at the end of two days of policy meeting and added that recent indicators "point to modest growth in spending and production" as economic activity eases.

This put the Fed funds target range at 4.50% to 4.75%. The quarter-point hike is the smallest increase since the Fed first hiked rates in March last year and also marks a return to the more traditional interest rate policy.

Prior to December, the central bank raised rates by 75 basis point four times in a row in an usually aggressive approach with the hope of cooling the economy.

Inflation in the US closed out in 2022 with a 6.5% annual reading, according to the consumer price index. The Fed's strict monetary policy appeared to be working since the rate was down from 7.1% in November and a 9.1% peak in June.

Jerome Powell urges caution

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged caution, saying that while recent developments are encouraging, they will "need substantially more evidence to be confident that inflation is on a sustained, downward path."

Powell told reporters in December that the inflation rate, while it had declined, was still high, adding that "historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."

rm/nm (Reuters, AP)

