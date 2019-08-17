German defense minister AKK tours Iraq and Jordan

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is visiting Jordan and Iraq as part of her first trip to the Middle East as Germany's defense minister. The 56-year-old politician — commonly known as AKK in Germany — said the visit helps her to learn more about the anti-terrorist mission the German troops are involved in on the ground there.

On Monday, the minister was in Jordan, where she spoke of the contribution of German troops stationed in the country to the battle against the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group in the Middle East. IS no longer controls territory, but maintains a presence in the region.

In Jordan, AKK also reiterated Berlin's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Such an agreement would be a "good basis for living together," AKK said.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Faulty tanks and grounded helicopters — today in the German military Frustrated soldiers and a defense system struggling to repair its way into a fully functioning military. And a new defense minister who will have to regain confidence from army representatives.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Defective helicopters Ageing helicopters have proved a big hurdle for the German military. The Bundeswehr has grounded all its 53 Tiger helicopters, after engineers said technical faults needed attention. Defense services were also forced to recall 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters in 2014, confirming newspaper reports of malfunction.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Manufacturing fault The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, only four of the 128 planes were in action in 2018. A pilot was killed in June 2019 when two Eurofighters collided in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg- Western Pomerania, prompting fresh calls for further restriction on the plane's use.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Let's replace it... as soon as we make a decision Tornado fighters have been flying for over 40 years. CDU plans to replace the ageing planes were thrown into question by the center left SPD in February 2019. But some officials claim flying the Tornado after 2030 could cost Germany around €8 billion ($9 billion) in repair costs.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Not making any tracks New Puma tanks for the German tanks came into use in 2018. Only 27 of the 71 Pumas were immediately ready for deployment — which prompted a fresh backlash against then Defense Secretary Ursula von der Leyen.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Glitches at sea New F125 frigates — but they are't ready yet. German plans to replace the old frigates stalled in 2018, due to there not being enough spare parts to make them seaworthy. Officials also said Germany would have to soon stop signing up to NATO and UN missions in the same year — the country just did not have enough ships spare.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Headache for AKK? She has not been in the job long, but Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has inherited a huge problem. Old equipment being grounded is now a regular and pressing occurrence. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal to develop a "Future Combat Air System" in June — which is scheduled to replace Germany's air force by 2040. Author: Sven Pöhle / db



Extending the mandate?

From Jordan, AKK arrived in Iraq's Baghdad late Monday. The minister's Iraq trip gains additional significance as Germany's non-combat military involvement in the country is set to expire by the end of October this year.

Last year, the German Parliament decided the country's forces would end their reconnaissance missions and the air-to-air refueling of international aircraft that are part of US-led operations against IS in Iraq and Syria by October 31, 2019.

AKK, who is a proponent of extending the military's mandate, and the German government will have to decide whether to seek an extension from the Parliament. "It has been made clear in all my discussions how important Germany's contribution to the international fight against terrorism in the region has been," the minister said in Jordan on Monday.

But an extension of the military mandate is not a given, as the German government is plagued by in-fighting over the issue. Some voices in the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the junior party in Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, have already expressed skepticism regarding an extension.

Demand for more money

The SPD is also against a potential hike in the military's budget, while AKK wants the government to take steps to raise German military spending to 2% of gross domestic product by 2024.

The number is NATO's stated target for domestic military budgets, and a frequent demand of US President Donald Trump. That would mean an increase in military spending by tens of billions of euros.

AKK succeeded Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party late last year.

While she is viewed as a potential successor to Merkel in the chancellery, her public image has taken a hit following a series of political blunders at home. A Forsa poll published in May this year showed showed 70% of respondents considered that AKK was not capable of being chancellor.

sri/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

