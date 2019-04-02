 German court dismisses comedian′s case against Merkel | News | DW | 16.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German court dismisses comedian's case against Merkel

A court in Berlin has rejected a bid by Jan Böhmermann to sue Angela Merkel over her response to a poem he wrote about Erdogan. The text, which he performed on German TV, sparked a diplomatic row with Turkey.

Jan Böhmermann

Judges in Berlin's administrative court on Monday dismissed an attempt by comedian Jan Böhmermann to ban Chancellor Angela Merkel from repeating her criticism of his 2016 poem.

The controversial text lambasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fueling diplomatic tensions with Turkey and triggering a debate about free speech in Germany.

Merkel at the time called the crude poem "deliberately offensive," but later said her choice of words had been a "mistake."

Merkel made the comments while Erdogan sought to sue the German satirist using an old law that was removed altogether in response to the case; her description may have helped the Turkish leader.

The court said it was rejecting Böhmermann's complaint because Merkel had already distanced herself from the remark, and the chancellery had insisted there was no danger of it being repeated. 

Neither Böhmermann nor Merkel appeared in court, both were represented by their lawyers.

Read moreGermany treads thin line between hate speech and free expression

Watch video 04:57

A satirical and controversial poem

What is the Böhmermann affair?

In late March 2016, Böhmermann read the poem on his weekly late-night TV show on public broadcaster ZDF.

It came in response to Erdogan filing thousands of lawsuits for perceived "insults" against him in Turkey and beyond. The 38-year-old prefaced the segment by saying it was intended to demonstrate the difference between legitimate criticism and plain slander. The text  mixed genuine criticisms of Erdogan's politics and policies with intentionally exaggerated personal insults; for instance one line alleged that the Turkish leader enjoyed kicking Kurdish people, while watching child pornography.

Following the broadcast, a furious Erdogan demanded Böhmermann be prosecuted under Germany's "lese majeste" law, which forbids insulting foreign heads of state. The criminal investigation against him  was dropped in late 2016, but a separate civil court case banned certain "defamatory" verses of the poem.

German lawmakers scrapped the "lese majeste" law altogether in 2017.

Read moreBöhmermann: Merkel threw me to a 'despot'

  • Cover of the satirical magazine Mystiki Ellada with Angela Merkel, Copyright: picture-alliance /Rolf Haid

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Angela Merkel

    As bailouts for the Greek debt crisis were negotiated, Angela Merkel was often depicted in Greek magazines wearing Nazi symbols. This cover from the satirical magazine "Mystiki Ellada," from 2012, does not explicitly do so, but does portray the chancellor wearing a World War II army uniform and a vulture on her shoulder. The German government never considered any legal claims for such depictions.

  • Fiktives Cover des Boston Globe vom 09.04.2016

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Donald Trump

    The controversial potential Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump is often the target of cartoons and satire. The real estate mogul is not exactly open to criticism. Last Sunday (10.04.2016), "The Boston Globe" published a parody front page showing the world under his presidency. Trump shot back calling the story "stupid" and "worthless."

  • Putinator, depicting Vladimir Putin during a Carnival parade in 2015, Copyright: picture-alliance/ dpa /R. Weihrauch

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin likes to show off his muscles on holiday photos. After he let the world see a picture of himself riding a horse bare-chested, Putin's presidential torso was also emphasized in satirical representations - such as here, during a Carnival parade in Dusseldorf in 2015.

  • Still from film The Interview with actor depicting Kim Jong-un, Copyright: picture-alliance / Columbia Pictures / Sony

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Kim Jong-un

    The communist ruler of North Korea really doesn't appreciate being at the center of a joke. Upon the planned release of the satirical movie "The Interview," depicting a fictional interview with the North Korean leader and CIA plans to assassinate him, hackers attacked Sony Pictures studios. The FBI determined that the North Korean government was behind the cyber attacks.

  • 1915 cartoon of Winston Churchill as Achilles, Copyright: picture-alliance / AKG images

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Winston Churchill

    There's a long tradition of poking fun at top politicians: This British cartoon from 1915 portrays Winston Churchill, then Secretary of the Navy, as a decadent Achilles during the Trojan War. The drawing criticized the failures of his leadership during the Battle of Gallipoli in the Dardanelles.

  • Cartoon of US President George W. Bush, Copyright: Getty Images /M. Tama

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    George W. Bush

    The 43rd president of the United States was one of the most reliable suppliers of jokes for late-night comedians in the US. Cartoons often underlined his alleged lack of intelligence. Satirists recently jumped on the opportunity to ridicule him once again when he revealed he had turned to painting.

  • Controversial Carnival float depicting Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Poland, Copyright: picture-alliance / dpa /Gambarini

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Jaroslaw Kaczynski

    A float at this year's Carnival parade in Dusseldorf sparked diplomatic tensions between Poland and Germany. It depicted Poland as a battered woman trampled by the boot of the leader of the right-wing Law and Justice Party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The Polish Foreign Minister said that it showed "contempt for the Polish people and Polish politicians."

  • Israeli satirical show Eretz Nehederet paraodies Netanyahu, Copyright: Getty Images / AFP / J. Guez

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Benjamin Netanyahu

    The Israeli prime minister with the unmistakable deep voice is regularly lampooned by the comedians of the TV show "Eretz Nehederet" ("A Wonderful Country"). The weekly satirical television show is one of the most popular in Israel. Netanyahu was never publically offended by the parodies. On the contrary, "Bibi," as he's nicknamed, was even a guest star of the show in 2013.

  • Rudi Carrell on his show Rudis Tagesshow, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Ayatollah Khomeini

    Just like Jan Böhmermann, the Dutch-born entertainer Rudi Carrell, who lived in Germany, created a diplomatic controversy in 1987 with a photo montage showing the leader of Iranian Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, being pelted with lingerie during a state visit. As a result, two German diplomats were expelled from Tehran.

  • Screen shot of Jan Böhmermann in ZDF Neo Magazin Royale reciting Erdogan poem, Copyright: ZDF Neo Magazin Royale

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Erdogan and Böhmermann

    It is still to be seen if Jan Böhmermann's provocative poem on Erdogan will lead to a similar diplomatic crisis as back in 1987 with Iran. One thing is for sure, it is not the first time that political satire has led to tensions between countries - and the ways of dealing with it are just as varied as the ruler's political style.

    Author: Jan Bruck / eg


Böhmermann v. Merkel

Following the broadcast, Merkel apologized to the Turkish government and said she believed the poem had been "deliberately offensive," according to her spokesman.

Böhmermann's lawyer argued in court that Merkel's statement amounted to "unacceptable state prejudice," given that the comedian had been under investigation.

It is unacceptable for the German government "for political reasons to interfere in the free and independent dispensation of justice with legal assessments," the lawyer, Reiner Geulen, said.

The court's decision is not subject to appeal.

  • A picture combo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German satirist Jan Böhmermann (picture-alliance/Presidential Press Office/dpa/Spata)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    The Böhmermann affair

    March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

  • German politicians vote in the Bundestag

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide

    June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shout slogans and hold flags during a demonstration following a failed coup atttempt

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Tensions following failed coup in Turkey

    July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

  • Supporters of Fethullah Gulen Movement protest outside of Zaman newspaper as Turkish police try to get inside in order to take control of the paper (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany criticizes post-coup purge

    Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

  • Pro-Kurdish demonstrators protest against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cologne (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Kurdish rallies in Cologne

    Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

  • Picture combination of Deniz Yücel, Mesale Tolu, and Peter Steudtner (picture-alliance/dap/Zentralbild/K. Schindler/privat/TurkeyRelease Germany)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Arrest of German citizens in Turkey

    February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the "Welt" newspaper, was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu and human rights activist Peter Steudtner were detained in Turkey for what Berlin dubbed "political reasons." Turkey accused them of supporting terrorist organizations. All three have since been released pending trial.

  • Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a rally in Cologne, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Germany bans Turkish referendum rallies

    March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

  • German and Turkish flags (Imago/Chromeorange/M. Schroeder)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Spying allegations

    March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures during a speech (picture-alliance/abaca/AA/M. Ali Ozcan)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

    August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

  • Journalists watch a TV debate between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and SPD candidate Martin Schulz (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member

    September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

  • A Turkish-made tank is transported to the Turkish-Syrian border (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Turkey's military offensive in Afrin

    January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

  • Journalist Deniz Yücel (picture-alliance/Eventpress/Stauffenberg)

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison

    February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement.

  • Mesut Özil presenting his jersey to Turkish President Erdogan

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Özil quits

    July 2018: German footballer Mesut Özil quit the national team following the fallout from his meeting with the Turkish president. Özil said he was being made a scapegoat for Germany's forgettable performance at the FIFA World Cup in Moscow because of his Turkish heritage. Erdogan praised Özil's decision and slammed the "racist" mistreatment of the footballer.

  • Mesale Tolu arrives in Germany

    Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

    Travel ban lifted

    August 2018: A Turkish court removed the travel ban on German journalist Mesale Tolu, who was arrested last year on terrorism-related charges. But the trial against Tolu, who has since returned to Germany, is set to continue. Her husband, Suat Corlu, who is facing similar charges, has been ordered to remain in Turkey.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


nm/msh (dpa, epd, AFP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

German satirist Jan Böhmermann sues Angela Merkel over Erdogan poem remark

Jan Böhmermann is taking Merkel to court over her response to his 2016 poem about the Turkish president. At the time, Merkel described the poem as "purposefully offensive," though she later said that was a mistake. (02.04.2019)  

Merkel admits 'mistake' in Böhmermann satire case

Chancellor Merkel has said she regretted sharing her views on Jan Böhmermann's song about Erdogan, which she labeled "deliberately offensive." Still, approving Ankara's suit against the satirist was "correct," she added. (22.04.2016)  

Germany treads thin line between hate speech and free expression

Free speech in Germany does not mean propagating xenophobic ideas. But while German lawmakers crack down on right-wing activists, journalists and leftist activists, too, have had encounters with the law. (19.04.2016)  

German prosecutors drop investigation into comedian Jan Böhmermann for 'poem' insulting Erdogan

German prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to charge comedian Jan Böhmermann for his televised poem insulting Turkey's president. Böhmermann was responding to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's lust for libel litigation. (04.10.2016)  

Böhmermann: Merkel threw me to a 'despot'

The comedian under investigation for allegedly insulting the Turkish president has criticized the German leader for allowing the probe to proceed. A 19th-century law criminalizes "insulting" foreign heads of state. (04.05.2016)  

German court justifies injunction on Böhmermann's satirical Erdogan poem

A German court has issued a ruling justifying its decision to prohibit parts of Jan Böhmermann's poem being repeated in public. The satirist prompted outrage from Ankara after harshly criticizing the Turkish leader. (17.06.2016)  

Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

German satirist Jan Böhmermann has sparked debates on freedom of speech in Germany with his snide video on Turkish President Erdogan. Here are other politicians around the world who've inspired parody - including Merkel. (12.04.2016)  

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained?

German-Turkish relations have deteriorated since the failed coup against Turkish President Erdogan in 2016 and the crackdown that followed. DW looks at some of the key moments that soured ties between Berlin and Ankara. (16.02.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

A satirical and controversial poem  

Related content

Jan Böhmermann

German satirist Jan Böhmermann sues Angela Merkel over Erdogan poem remark 02.04.2019

Jan Böhmermann is taking Merkel to court over her response to his 2016 poem about the Turkish president. At the time, Merkel described the poem as "purposefully offensive," though she later said that was a mistake.

Berlin Staatsbesuch Erdogan PK mit Kanzlerin Merkel

Angela Merkel tells Turkey to act responsibly in Syria 30.12.2018

Angela Merkel has spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Syria. The German chancellor highlighted the importance of exercising restraint as the US exits the conflict.

Türkischer Präsident Erdogan in Deutschland Kanzleramt

Angela Merkel and Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold final talks ahead of Turkish leader's Cologne visit 29.09.2018

Germany's Angela Merkel and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed how to boost economic ties. Erdogan will cap off his Germany trip by visiting Cologne, where some 10,000 people are expected to protest.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  