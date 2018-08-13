German court: Bring back bin Laden's suspected bodyguard

A court in the western German city of Münster has ruled that the deportation of Sami A. from Germany was illegal. The Islamist, who had been living in Germany for nearly 20 years, was deported to Tunisia last month.
A higher court in the western German state of Nord-Rhine Westphalia has ordered the city of Bochum to bring back Sami A., a suspected former bodyguard for Osama bin Laden who was deported to his native Tunisia last month.
Bochum can appeal the decision in Germany's top constitutional court in Karlsruhe. But the appeal is not likely to delay the return of the suspect.
The Islamist, who is only identified as Sami A. in accordance with German privacy laws, had been living in Bochum for almost 20 years before his controversial deportation.
Many people had questioned the legality of his deportation citing German law, which forbids deportation to countries where people may face torture or abuse.
Adding to the controversy was the fact that deportation was carried out despite it being blocked by an administrative court in the city of Gelsenkirchen. Authorities said the fax stipulating the decision was received only after the plane carrying him to Tunis had taken off.
The court subsequently ordered that Sami A. be brought back to Germany. It threatened to slap a fine of €10,000 ($11,300) on Bochum's immigration authority.
Bochum challenged the order in a higher court in Münster, which turned down its appeal on Wednesday.
Tunisia refusing to send Sami A. back
Earlier this month, Bochum issued a re-entry ban against Sami A. under European Union immigration law. Once a suspect has been deported, he or she is barred from re-entering any country within the EU's Schengen area.
Tunisian authorities have so far refused to send back the Islamist, who they are investigating for suspected terrorism charges.
A spokesman for the Tunisian Justice Ministry told German newspaper Bild that Wednesday's court ruling will have "no consequences" on their decision.
"The process here in Tunisia is still ongoing, so he has no ID to travel with," spokesman Sofiene Sliti said.
