German conservatives slam 'coalition of willing' EU asylum policy plan

Germany's conservative opposition on Monday condemned plans for a European "coalition of the willing" on asylum seekers.

Members of the center-right CDU-CSU bloc said the idea of a few states acting alone was unworkable, and was a threat to the integrity of the European Union.

What exactly would the plan be?

Countries such as Hungary and Poland categorically reject a system to distribute of arriving refugees among all EU states.

To end a stalemate that has lasted for years in EU asylum policy for years, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wants to join with others to forge a common European asylum system for those member states that are willing.

Faeser had said after a meeting with EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson in Berlin last Friday progress looked possible on such a coalition. She said and her first talks with France and Italy on the issues had been promising.A member of the center-left Social Democrats, Faeser said the situation at the border with Belarus, for example, showed that the EU needed "an efficient and crisis-proof asylum system." Germany could imagine "moving forward on the path to a common, fuhows a lack of respect for the attitude of our neighboring countries."

"Germany's responsibility is to bring Europe together on the big issues instead of dividing it," he said.

Dobrindt told the DPA news agency it posed a risk to a Europe without internal border checks. "Anyone who unilaterally sets new incentives for more migration will jeopardize unity in Europe and the open borders in the EU."

He said Faeser had failed to understand that Europe means "rallying everyone behind one idea instead of rally instead of pushing one's own ideology against others."

The Christian Democrat (CDU) interior expert Christoph de Vries told the mass-circulation Bild newspaper on Monday that Germany had "borne the biggest humanitarian burden in Europe for many years."

"The top priority for a German interior minister now must be to send clear stop signals and not hand out new invitations," he added.

The CDU was the senior coalition partner in charge when, as chancellor in 2015, Angela Merkel kept Germany borders open to more than a million asylum seekers. Many came from Syria, but also from other parts of the Middle East and Africa.

Markus Ferber from the CDU's Bavarian CSU sister party said the problem of migration "cannot be solved by a few states acting alone."

Faeser should "spend more energy on working together in Europe than on splitting Europe," he told Bild.

The only way out?

There was, however, support for the plan from the Greens, who are party of the ruling coalition to which Faeser belongs.

"A coalition of the willing is the only way out," Anton Hofreiter, the chair of the EU committee in the Bundestag, told the AFP news agency.

He said he did not see "at the moment that we can come to a common conclusion on this issue with member states like Hungary or Poland." Hofreiter also pointed out that "quite a number of cities and municipalities" were ready to take in refugees.

