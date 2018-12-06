German army forms sixth tank battalion

The German army is growing for the first time since the end of the Cold War in 1990. Germany's defense minister said the new tank battalion will help the country meet its NATO commitments.
The German army will be strengthened with a sixth tank battalion in response to rising security concerns in Europe, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday.
"With this, the German army will grow for the first time in decades," von der Leyen said at a military base near the western city of Münster.
Read more: How does Germany contribute to NATO?
The formation of the 363rd Tank Battalion will begin in October next year, with battalion staff and the first of four companies to be stationed at the Hardheim military base south of Frankfurt.
A second company will become active in October 2021, followed by the transfer of another two companies to Hardheim from bases in the states of Bavaria and Thuringia.
More than 100 Leopard 2 tanks are currently being upgraded, some of which will join the 363rd Panzer Battalion, von der Leyen said.
The formation of the 500 soldier-strong battalion comes as Germany increases its defense spending in response to security threats from Russia and pressure from the United States to meet NATO defense budget targets.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Donald Trump spoke positively of a reportedly discordant emergency meeting with 28 other NATO countries. He suggested that allies had caved in after expressing his displeasure over low levels of defense spending. (12.07.2018)
NATO states have agreed to build a command post in the German city of Ulm as a response to Russia's policy in eastern Europe, according to German news agency DPA. Another center is set to be established in the US. (01.06.2018)
From Berlin to Washington, Germany's role in the trans-Atlantic alliance has taken center stage. But what does Germany actually do for NATO? DW examines its strategic role amid a spat prompted by US President Trump. (09.03.2018)
The report is the latest to cast doubt on Germany's military capabilities and readiness. It raises questions of whether Germany is really meeting its NATO commitments. (02.05.2018)
The German army is set to benefit from a multibillion-euro spending increase, according to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's draft defense budget. Germany has been under pressure to contribute more as a NATO partner. (03.07.2018)