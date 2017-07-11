G7 to explore price cap on Russian oil — US official

Senior US government sources on Monday said leaders at the G7 summit had made progress on setting a price cap on Russian oil imports to curb Moscow's energy revenue.

News of plans for ramped-up sanctions affecting oil and Russia's military machine emerged as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the summit by videolink.

"The dual objectives of G7 leaders have been to take direct aim at [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's revenues, particularly through energy, but also to minimize the spillovers and the impact on the G7 economies and the rest of the world," the Reuters news agency reported an official as saying on the sidelines of the summit.

As Monday's summit talks got underway, the United States also said sanctions would target Russia's defense industry in a bid to hamper the effectiveness of the Russian military.

Zelenskyy appeared on a television screen next to the round table where the leaders sat on Monday at the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel.

He was reported to have asked the group for anti-aircraft defense systems, security guarantees, help on grain exports, further sanctions on Russia, and reconstruction aid.

Ukraine war dominates G7 summit

Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies began three days of talks in Germany's Bavarian Alps on Sunday with Russia's invasion of Ukraine likely to dominate the agenda throughout. The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States are present, along with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Shortly before the summit began, London also announced in a statement that the UK, along with the US, Japan, and Canada, would ban new imports of Russian gold to tighten the economic effect of sanctions on Russia.

One of the first announcements of the summit was a $600 billion (€568 billion) infrastructure initiative to help developing countries tackle climate change. The initiative is seen as the West's response to China's massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

