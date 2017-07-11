G7 agrees 'concrete steps' to phase out coal

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
At the end of their Berlin summit, G7 energy and climate ministers pledged to largely stop generating electricity with fossil fuels by 2035. The move comes amid unease over energy security due to the war in Ukraine.
Climate and energy ministers from the Group of 7 (G7) wealthy nations pledged on Friday to significantly curb the use of coal and other fossil fuels in electricity production — with the goal of an "eventual" complete phaseout, according to a final communique seen by DW.
The announcement by Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan, Canada and the US — at the end of a three-day summit in Berlin — comes as Europe scrambles to find new energy sources and cut its reliance on Russian oil and gas over the war in Ukraine.
Germany, which is the current chair of the G7, has insisted that finding alternative fossil fuels would not happen at the expense of environmental goals.
When it took office in December, the German coalition government vowed to bring forward the country's own coal phaseout plan by eight years to 2030 and has been pushing other G7 nations to bring forward their plans.
G7 ministers made their first commitment to quit coal-fueled power, which is responsible for a large chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions.
In a joint communique, they agreed to "further commit to a goal of achieving predominantly decarbonized electricity sectors by 2035," which included "concrete and timely steps towards the goal of an eventual phase-out of domestic unabated coal power generation."
The ministers said they would raise their ambitions with regard to renewable energies and "rapidly scale up the necessary technologies and policies for the clean energy transition."
Also on Friday, Germany and the US signed a declaration of intent to take a lead role internationally in setting the framework for a successful energy transition to protect the climate.
The focus is on hydrogen, offshore wind power, zero-emission vehicles and on support for third countries, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on the sidelines of the G7 talks.
US climate envoy John Kerry spoke of the economic opportunities around climate protection, describing it as "the biggest market the world has ever seen."
He said protecting the planet would become much more expensive if investments aren't made soon enough.
With their cooperation, both allies said they want to encourage other countries to also seize the opportunities of the energy transition.
Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier