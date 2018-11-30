G20 summit opens as leaders give Saudi prince mixed reception

World leaders have opened talks at the G20 summit in Argentina. A weekend of meetings is expected to be overshadowed by the contentious presence of the Saudi crown prince and tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The G20 summit kicked off in Buenos Aires on Friday, with a plea from the host, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, for world leaders to have a "sense of urgency" and take actions "based on shared interests."
A number of high-stakes bilateral meetings over the next two days are likely to be dominated by the trade war between the United States and China, Russian aggression in Ukraine, and the suspected involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the slaying of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and the crown prince raised eyebrows when they exchanged a high-five and shook hands, laughing together as they took their seats alongside each other at a plenary session. Other leaders avoided the prince, who appeared towards the edge of the official "family photo" of leaders.
The de facto Saudi leader denies having prior knowledge of Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.
US President Donald Trump's office confirmed that he "exchanged pleasantries" with the crown prince, but the US president did not appear to acknowledge Salman or Putin in front of the cameras. French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also seen speaking with the prince on the summit's sidelines.
Trump, who was aiming to close a number of deals at the summit, inked a new trade pact with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with Trump and Putin on Saturday after technical problems with the government plane caused her delayed arrival.
What else happened on day 1:
nm/sms (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)
