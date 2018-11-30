G20 summit opens as leaders give Saudi prince mixed reception

The G20 summit kicked off in Buenos Aires on Friday, with a plea from the host, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, for world leaders to have a "sense of urgency" and take actions "based on shared interests."

A number of high-stakes bilateral meetings over the next two days are likely to be dominated by the trade war between the United States and China, Russian aggression in Ukraine, and the suspected involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the slaying of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the crown prince raised eyebrows when they exchanged a high-five and shook hands, laughing together as they took their seats alongside each other at a plenary session. Other leaders avoided the prince, who appeared towards the edge of the official "family photo" of leaders.

The de facto Saudi leader denies having prior knowledge of Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.

US President Donald Trump's office confirmed that he "exchanged pleasantries" with the crown prince, but the US president did not appear to acknowledge Salman or Putin in front of the cameras. French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also seen speaking with the prince on the summit's sidelines.

G20 leaders smile and wave for the official 'family photo' in Buenos Aires

Trump, who was aiming to close a number of deals at the summit, inked a new trade pact with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with Trump and Putin on Saturday after technical problems with the government plane caused her delayed arrival.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes US and Saudi Arabia: Would I lie to you? For the Saudi Crown Prince, the G20 will offer little relief. Human Rights Watch has filed complaints against Mohammed bin Salman for the "likely complicity" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, among other crimes. In fact, only US President Donald Trump has stuck by the Prince. He doubts bin Salman's guilt.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes Saudi Arabia and Turkey: We have to, somehow The murder of Khashoggi in Turkey has damaged ties between Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey wants to investigate the murder, which the Saudis don't. Turkish support for Qatar has also hurt the relationship. But Erdogan is dependent on Saudi investments. These two may hold private talks during the summit.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes US and Turkey: It's complicated One can no longer call these two friends. Too many points of contention have disrupted the relationship: the nearly two-year detention of US Pastor Andrew Brunson, the fate of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the US, and now the murder of Khashoggi, with Trump actively ignoring Turkey's point of view on the crime.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes US and China: In the middle of a trade war The two biggest economies in the world have been handing each other tariffs and threats for months. Trump has threatened even more tariffs ahead of the G20. The US has accused China, amongst others, of stealing intellectual property. One of the most highly-anticipated events in Argentina is a meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping. Will the two find a solution? No one knows.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes US and Russia: Growing relationship in crisis They have had better times, Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Even if Trump is trying to have a better relationship, the honeymoon is over. The Ukraine crisis, the war in Syria and accusations of Russian meddling in US elections has seriously damaged ties. Trump canceled a planned one-on-one meeting with Putin at the G20 over recent confrontations with Ukraine.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes France and Canada: Natural Bromance After their first meeting it was clear, a new "bromance" was blossoming between French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The pair always make an effort to put their good relationship on show, and emphasize common ground such as the CETA free trade agreement. There is sure to be a hug or two at the G20.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes France and Germany: United against the nationalists At a recent speech in Germany, President Macron warned that the world is threatening to slide into "nationalism without hindsight and fanaticism without values." For him, a united Europe is the answer to "the world's divisions," - and with that, Chancellor Merkel is on his side. The two are always looking for ways to demonstrate solidarity, and want to make policies for a united Europe.

Trump and Co. at the G20: Friends and Foes EU and Japan: European-Japanese friendship Over the summer, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk signed the largest trade pact the EU has ever seen. The free trade agreement showcase global cooperation in the face of the protectionism championed by US President Trump. In Argetina, the EU and Japan are likely to stick together. Author: Rahel Klein



What else happened on day 1:

Trump said there were "good signs" for a potential trade deal with Beijing ahead of a Saturday dinner meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi.

Theresa May, the first British prime minister to visit the Argentine capital, told British media she wanted to "be robust" in discussions with Salman over the war in Yemen and Khashoggi's death.

EU Council President Donald Tusk called on fellow leaders to discuss "trade wars, the tragic situation in Syria and Yemen and Russian aggression in Ukraine."

Tusk added that the EU would likely extend sanctions on Russia over its "totally unacceptable" seizure of Ukrainian ships and their crews near Crimea.

Putin called for securing a nuclear deal with Iran, despite the US withdrawal from the pact, to "prevent a new round of tensions over the Iranian nuclear program." He also warned that Washington's planned exit from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty "creates risks of uncontrollable arms race."

