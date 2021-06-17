Visit the new DW website

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires is the capital and largest city of Argentina, located on the western shore of the Rio de la Plata. It has a population of roughly 17 million.

Buenos Aires was founded by Spanish colonists in the 16th century; its name can be translated as "fair winds." It is one of the most economically significant cities in the Western hemisphere, and boasts the fourth-most populous metropolitan area in the Americas. This page collates all of DW's content on Buenos Aires.

Argentina battles severe wave of coronavirus infections 17.06.2021

Argentina is experiencing the worst wave of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Tough measures taken to slow the spread of the virus are deepening the country's economic crisis, making the wait for more vaccines to arrive all the more desperate.
This file photo dated 18 July 1994 shows the demolished seven-story building of the Mutual Israelite Association of Argentina (AMIA), an umbrella group for Jewish charities, in Buenos Aires. The 22 July 2002 edition of The New York Times reports the Iranian government organized and carried out the bombing that killed 85 people and then paid Argentina's president at the time, Carlos Menem, $10 million USD to cover it up, an unidentified Iranian intelligence agency defector in a sealed testimony told investigators. dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Argentina: 1994 AMIA Jewish center bombing still shrouded in mystery 23.12.2020

It's been 26 years since the bloody attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in Buenos Aires that left 85 people dead. So far, nobody has been convicted of the truck bombing — but that could soon change.
A sculpture of an infant is seen during an anti-abortion rally outside the National Congress building, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Argentina: Thousands march against abortion legalization bill 29.11.2020

Thousands of anti-abortion activists have taken to the streets across the country to protest against a new bill to legalize abortion. The bill is backed by President Alberto Fernandez.
The press surrounds an ambulance believed to be transporting soccer legend Diego Maradona as it pulls away from Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Maradona's manager and lawyer Matías Morla confirmed Wednesday that the world soccer legend would be discharged today from the hospital where he has been hospitalized for more than a week. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) |

Diego Maradona leaves hospital after brain surgery 12.11.2020

The Argentine football superstar has left a clinic in Buenos Aires after doctors removed a blood clot on his brain. The 1986 World Cup winner's daughters are expected to look after him as he recovers.
29.10.2020, Argentinien, Guernica: Die Polizei zerstört eine Baracke bei der Räumung von besetztem Land in Guernica, nahe der Hauptstadt Buenos Aires. Angesichts der wirtschaftlichen Härten durch die Corona-Pandemie nahmen die Besetzungen zuletzt deutlich zu. In Guernica hatten mittellose Familien seit Juli eine rund 100 Hektar große Fläche in Privatbesitz besetzt. Foto: Natacha Pisarenko/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Argentina: Police and protesters clash over contested land 29.10.2020

Trouble broke out near Buenos Aires after police forced residents to leave makeshift properties in Guernica. Landowners had taken the issue to court and while most of those evicted were compliant, some reacted angrily.
Several people left the Recoleta area during the coronavirus quarantine (COVID-19) in Recoleta, a downtown residential neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina on August 2, 2020. In the new phase of sanitary isolation, the Government of Buenos Aires announced the permission for recreational outings. (Photo by Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Argentina strikes eleventh-hour deal with creditors over massive debt 04.08.2020

Argentina has announced a deal with international creditors over the mountain of money it owes them. A restructuring of $66 billion in debt could allow the country to narrowly escape bankruptcy.
The orangutan Sandra sits in her enclosure at the former city zoo now known as Eco Parque, in Buenos Aires outskirts, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The solitary life of the 33-year-old orangutan will take a turn towards the end of September when she leaves Buenos Aires for the United States, where after a quarantine period in Kansas she is expected to become the new resident of the Center for Great Apes in Florida. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) |

Orangutan leaves Argentina zoo for new life as 'nonhuman person' 27.09.2019

Sandra, an orangutan recognized by a court as a "nonhuman person," with sentience and rights, is beginning a new life. She had languished in Buenos Aires, shuffling about alone in a concrete enclosure.
August 12, 2019, Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina: ArgentinaÃ¢â¬â¢s peso weakened to a new all-time low of 60 per dollar. Images of the financial district in Buenos Aires. (Credit Image: Â© Claudio Santisteban/ZUMA Wire |

Argentina's peso, stock exchange plunge after Macri vote defeat 12.08.2019

Argentina's currency and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange have plummeted, a day after President Mauricio Macri suffered a crushing defeat in a primary election. The peso has shed 15% of its value against the dollar.

Buenos Aires celebrates agriculture and free trade with the EU 01.08.2019

La Rural, Argentina's annual agricultural show, is a major event. This year farmers and the food industry were considering just how much the recently agreed EU- Mercosur free trade deal will benefit them - and where the pitfalls are.
Members of the Jewish community hold signs reading Justice and portraits of victims in Buenos Aires on July 18, 2013, 19 years after the terrorist attack to the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) which left 85 people kileld and 300 injured. The Argentine Jewish community claims for justice and criticizes the agreement of their country with Iran. AFP PHOTO / NA - HUGO VILLALOBOS (Photo credit should read --/AFP/Getty Images)

Latin America confronts anti-Semitism, 25 years after deadly terrorist attack 17.07.2019

Twenty-five years ago, the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association fell victim to a gruesome terror attack in Buenos Aires. Today, Jewish communities are concerned about growing anti-Semitism on the internet.
Description: A model of the planned German ambassador’s residence in Buenos Aires, based on a design from The Architects Collaborative (TAC) Keywords: Walter Gropius, Bauhaus, TAC, Argentina, ambassador’s residence Copyright: Archivo Williams Caption: A model of the planned ambassador’s residence displayed at a Bauhaus exhibition in Buenos Aires

Walter Gropius' daring but doomed 'Bauhaus in the trees' design 02.07.2019

The Bauhaus mastermind was 85 years old when he agreed to design a new residency for the German ambassador in Buenos Aires. It was one of his last projects and among his best. The only problem — it never got built.
Description: A model of the planned German ambassador’s residence in Buenos Aires, based on a design from The Architects Collaborative (TAC) Keywords: Walter Gropius, Bauhaus, TAC, Argentina, ambassador’s residence Copyright: Archivo Williams Caption: A model of the planned ambassador’s residence displayed at a Bauhaus exhibition in Buenos Aires

Walter Gropius in Argentina: A final adventure 02.07.2019

"Potentially the most beautiful building to come out of the design leadership of the late Professor Gropius," was how one colleague described plans for a German ambassador residence in Buenos Aires that never was.

People march towards Plaza de Mayo during a protest against police violence after police officers shot four teenagers in San Miguel del Monte, Buenos Aires, Argentina May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Deadly police car chase sparks anger in Argentina 25.05.2019

Protesters rallied against police brutality in Buenos Aires after three teenagers and one adult died during a police car chase. Police officers had allegedly opened fire at a car, which then crashed into a truck.
Members of the Mechanic and automotive transport Union (SMATA) sing the national anthem in a protest near Plaza de Mayo square during a partial strike against the economy policies of the government in Buenos Aires on April 30, 2019. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)

Argentina: Thousands launch anti-austerity strike 01.05.2019

President Mauricio Macri agreed to cut government spending last year in exchange for a loan from the International Monetary Fund. His popularity has plummeted ahead of a presidential election in October.
Franciscana dolphin in Buenos Aires A story that was reported on the Atlantic coast of Argentina. These little devices called pingers that fishermen use to ward the dolphins off from their nets to save them from getting tangled.

Living Planet: Saving the Franciscana Dolphin 04.04.2019

One major threat to marine mammals is getting tangled in fishermen's nets. This danger threatens one of the smallest dolphins in the world, La Franciscana or Delfín del Plata. On the Atlantic Coast of South America, an innovative device is being used to save this little dolphin.
Couple walking towards Eiffel Tower | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Paris joins Hong Kong and Singapore as world's most expensive city 18.03.2019

The French capital shares the title of the world's most expensive place to live with Hong Kong and Singapore. Economic woes have made Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Istanbul much cheaper.
