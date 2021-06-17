Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Buenos Aires is the capital and largest city of Argentina, located on the western shore of the Rio de la Plata. It has a population of roughly 17 million.
Buenos Aires was founded by Spanish colonists in the 16th century; its name can be translated as "fair winds." It is one of the most economically significant cities in the Western hemisphere, and boasts the fourth-most populous metropolitan area in the Americas. This page collates all of DW's content on Buenos Aires.
Argentina is experiencing the worst wave of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Tough measures taken to slow the spread of the virus are deepening the country's economic crisis, making the wait for more vaccines to arrive all the more desperate.
La Rural, Argentina's annual agricultural show, is a major event. This year farmers and the food industry were considering just how much the recently agreed EU- Mercosur free trade deal will benefit them - and where the pitfalls are.
One major threat to marine mammals is getting tangled in fishermen's nets. This danger threatens one of the smallest dolphins in the world, La Franciscana or Delfín del Plata. On the Atlantic Coast of South America, an innovative device is being used to save this little dolphin.