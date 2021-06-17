Buenos Aires is the capital and largest city of Argentina, located on the western shore of the Rio de la Plata. It has a population of roughly 17 million.

Buenos Aires was founded by Spanish colonists in the 16th century; its name can be translated as "fair winds." It is one of the most economically significant cities in the Western hemisphere, and boasts the fourth-most populous metropolitan area in the Americas. This page collates all of DW's content on Buenos Aires.