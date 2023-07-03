  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
BusinessArgentina

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Alejandro Rebossio
2 hours ago

City living is becoming increasingly unaffordable for Argentines. Many are blaming online rental platforms that mainly cater to tourists. In Buenos Aires, long-time residents say much-needed housing is being converted into short-term rentals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ORgH
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Black smoke rises above an infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi district during Russia's mass missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia renews major missile attacks

Politics44 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ordinary Tunisians protesting against racism in Tunis.

Fighting racism in Tunisia 1 bag of groceries at a time

Fighting racism in Tunisia 1 bag of groceries at a time

PoliticsMarch 8, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Two women and a man of Asian origin stare in fear at something. The woman in the middle is holding the other two back in a protective stance.

Michelle Yeoh: Smashing age, gender and diversity barriers

Michelle Yeoh: Smashing age, gender and diversity barriers

Film7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A woman working on a computer

How a German firm is attempting to bridge gender pay gap

How a German firm is attempting to bridge gender pay gap

BusinessMarch 8, 202302:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

A view shows a bridge and sandbanks of the dried-up Loire River in Montjean-sur-Loire, France

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An aerial view of an industrial area in California replete with warehouses

Amazon-led warehouse boom in US fuels health concerns

Amazon-led warehouse boom in US fuels health concerns

Business5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage