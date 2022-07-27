Giora Feidman gifts clarinet to Jewish Museum Berlin

He might be 86 years old but retirement is far from his thoughts. Quite simply, Giora Feidman cannot live without music.

To him, music is a universal art form that dissolves religious, racial or cultural barriers. "Music is always about feelings, it awakens the best in us," he wrote in his memoirs "Sound of Hope," published in 2021.

'Microphone of my soul'

Emerging from the pandemic lockdowns, Feidman is back on the road with his Friendship Tour — that also celebrates 75 years since his first stage concert — across Europe and the US that took him to the German capital on July 26.

After playing at the Jewish Museum Berlin (JMB), he bequeathed his precious clarinet to the institution. "It has a beautiful, lush and full tone. I was involved in the tonal development of the model myself," he enthused about the instrument that was built for him in 2018.

Feidman is one with the instrument through which he pours out dazzling solos or delivers deep-throated laments.

"I try, and I practice, to bring the sound of my innermost voice to this instrument that we call the clarinet. I can't express it any other way: the clarinet is the microphone of my soul," he told DW in 2016.



Watch video 26:02 From Klezmer to Rap – the Power of Jewish Music

In his memoirs, Feidman reveals that he reaches for his clarinet first thing in the morning.

"Every morning I want to find out anew what surprises are in it today," he wrote. "I unwrap it, give it a kiss, and then I start playing. My wife isn't jealous about that, by the way — she knows that the kiss is my gesture of thanks to my instrument, thanks for all the experiences and unforgettable moments it has already made possible for me."

Popularizing klezmer worldwide

Feidman was born in Buenos Aires in 1936 to Bessarabian Jews from the Modovan capital, Chisinau, who had fled brutal Jewish pogroms around 1905.

His father, grandfather and great-grandfather were "Klezmorim," or wandering musicians who performed in predominantly Jewish villages and small towns (Schtetl), particularly at weddings, banquets and dances. His mother also sang Yiddish songs.

Feidman also performed with his father at celebrations in Buenos Aires from a young age. At around 14, he received lessons at the Academy of Music and four years later joined the prestigious Teatro Colon orchestra.

In 1956 he emigrated to Israel and soon joined the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra as a bass clarinetist while continuing to play klezmer. In the early 1970s, he began a solo career as a klezmer musician and moved to New York before taking his Jewish musical oeuvre to Germany in the 1980s.

Hollywood soon become aware of the clarinet virtuoso, and in 1993 Feidman, together with violinist Itzhak Perlman, recorded the Oscar-winning music for Steven Spielberg's Holocaust drama, "Schindler's List."

Giora Feidman and Hetty Berg, director of the Jewish Museum Berlin, during his Berlin performance

Musical healing mission

Asked about the relationship between Germans and Jews, he once said in an interview: "The healing process between Jews and Germans has come to an end. We live in the present, and that is unity. Which does not mean that we should forget the past."

To aid this healing process, Feidman helped bring what is known as the New Old Europe Sound to Germany, a type of music that combined elements of klezmer and Balkan traditional song that attracted a large following in the 1990s.

Of the roughly 150 concerts he performs annually, 60% are held in Germany. Feidman's recent Berlin performance combined another act of reconciliation when he gifted his clarinet to the Jewish Museum.

"I am giving this valuable instrument to the JMB because I want to support the mission and work of this special house," he said on Tuesday. "Visiting the new permanent exhibition last year touched me deeply."

Museum director Hetty Berg noted that "Feidman triggered a klezmer boom in Germany." Even if his clarinet music is not a part of German-Jewish heritage it is intrinsic to a revival of Jewish culture in the country, she said.

The JMB is exhibiting the clarinet as part of the museum section titled "The Jewish Object."

"Feidman's clarinet fits in perfectly here," Berg explained. "What is Jewish about a clarinet? First of all, nothing — but through Feidman's music and his musical mission, it becomes Jewish."

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on Erwin Schulhoff Born in Prague in 1894, Erwin Schulhoff was a protege of Antonin Dvorak. "He saw in Schulhoff the next big promise of the European musical scene," said Amit Weiner, who founded the project "Music in Times of Tragedy." His music combined many avant-garde styles with jazz." Schulhoff was a professor of music in Prague before he was murdered in 1942 in a concentration camp.

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on Gideon Klein The youngest Jewish composer murdered during the Holocaust, Gideon Klein was only 26 when he perished in the Fürstengrube sub-camp near Auschwitz. His oeuvre fuses Jewish themes with modern composition techniques. In 1940, he was offered a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music in London. "This could have saved his life, but he was not allowed to travel from Prague," explained Weiner.

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on Hans Krasa "I find it very interesting that Krasa's music is always so happy and optimistic. Even the music he wrote in Theresienstadt is very lively," said Weiner about the Czech composer and author of the children's opera "Brundibar," who died in 1944 in Auschwitz. "Even in such dark times and horrible conditions, he saw hope and was optimistic about the future."

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on Ilse Weber The Czech poet had published several books of fairy tales in German before being transported to Theresienstadt in 1942. Weber started writing songs when she worked in the camp's children's hospital, and her music survived only thanks to her husband Willi, who discovered her songs after the war. Ilse and their son, Tommy, were murdered in Auschwitz in 1944.

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on Mordechai Gebirtig "He was not a professional musician — in fact, he was a carpenter who did not even know how to read notes. All the songs he composed were written down by his friend, a clockmaker," said Weiner about Gebertig, who, despite being just an avid amateur, remains one of the most popular singer-songwriters in Israel. The Polish composer died in the Cracow ghetto in 1942.

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on Pavel Haas Prior to his deportation to Theresienstadt, Pavel Haas had written film scores and orchestrations but also destroyed much of his work. "He was very depressed at first, but composers such as Klein or Krasa encouraged him to keep on writing," said Weiner. Paradoxically, the work he created in Theresienstadt surpassed what he had done before the war. He was murdered in Auschwitz in 1944.

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on Viktor Ullmann "If he hadn't been imprisoned and later murdered in Auschwitz in 1944, I am sure he would have become one of the most important musical forces of the 20th century," said Weiner about the Austrian Jewish composer who had been appointed conductor of the Prague State Opera before the war. The three years he spent in Theresienestadt were paradoxically the most prolific years of his career. Author: Jan Tomes



This article was originally written in German.