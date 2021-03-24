Visit the new DW website

Klezmer

Klezmer is a traditional style of wedding music played by Eastern European Ashkenazi Jews. Part of Yiddish heritage, modern klezmer integrates different influences, such as Roma music and jazz.

The term "klezmer" derives from Yiddish, meaning "vessels of song," or music instruments. Traditionally played at weddings by itinerant Jewish musicians, it is a celebratory music with a strong Rom influence. The genre evolved after the arrival of Yiddish-speaking Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe in the US in the late 19th and early 20th century, building on early jazz and international influences. In the 1970s, klezmer went through a revival led by Giora Feidman, The Klezmorim, Zev Feldman, Andy Statman, and the Klezmer Conservatory Band.

picture-alliance/dpa/B.Weißbrod Der Klarinettist Giora Feidman bedankt sich am Freitag (25.03.2006) im Theaterhaus in Stuttgart nach der Uraufführung seiner neuen Bühnenshow mit dem Titel: Dialog in Mozart beim Publikum für den anhaltenden Beifall. Am 25.03.2006 feiert der Musiker in Stuttgart mit einer weiteren Vorstellung seinen 70. Geburtstag. Foto: Bernd Weißbrod dpa/lsw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'King of Klezmer' Giora Feidman turns 85 24.03.2021

Best known for his Oscar-winning music for the film "Schindler's List," celebrated clarinetist Giora Feidman used the COVID lockdown to record a CD and author a book marking his milestone birthday.

12/08/2018 Caravan Orchestra by Yulia_Kabakova. The Weimar Republic of Yiddishland': Rediscovering interwar Jewish arts and culture. Yiddish Summer Weimar, the world’s most prominent annual Yiddish culture event, takes place in the city of Goethe and Schiller from July 12 to August 17. This year's theme., 'The Weimar Republic of Yiddishland,' coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus in Weimar. Ten large-scale artistic projects commissioned from an international group of artists representing diverse facets of Yiddish culture, from folksong and cabaret to avantgarde poetry and opera, will be present at this year's festival.

Rediscovering a Jewish cultural legacy at 'The Weimar Republic of Yiddishland' 12.07.2019

Held in the city of Goethe and Schiller, Yiddish Summer Weimar is the world's most prominent annual Yiddish culture event. This year it revives the Jewish creative fervor associated with Weimar-era Germany.
Rapper Socalled, Portrait

Socalled: A rapper sings Yiddish folk songs 20.09.2018

The Canadian Socalled is a multitalented artist: pianist, rapper, producer, film and theater director, doll maker, photographer, cartoonist and magician. He is now releasing an album of Yiddish folk songs.
Der israelische Klarinettist Giora Feidman, aufgenommen am Donnerstag (24.03.2011) in der Philharmonie in Berlin. Zusammen mit seiner Enkelin an der Harfe gibt Feidman an seinem 75. Geburtstag am Freitag (25.03.2010) ein Konzert in der Berliner Philharmonie. Foto: Michael Kappeler dpa/lbn (dpa-Porträt zum 25. März Der Klarinetten-Zauberer: Giora Feidman wird 75 - Wiederholung am 25.03.2011) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler

Giora Feidman: 'The clarinet is the microphone of my soul' 24.03.2016

In an exclusive DW interview, the "King of Klezmer" Giora Feidman explains why contemporary culture ignores people's need for spiritual nourishment, why he can't stand popular music, and what klezmer is truly about.
Konzertprogramm Radical Jewish Culture at the Knitting Factory, New York 1992; Copyright: Leihgabe Hal Glicksman

Radical Jewish Culture movement helped musicians uncover identity 20.04.2011

When the avant-garde music movement Radical Jewish Culture visited Germany in 1992, it was a landmark for the newly united country and the musicians involved. Now, a Berlin exhibition takes a close look at the movement.
Geiger Prof. Igor Epstein

Cologne academy explores Jewish culture with klezmer music 25.11.2009

Cologne is home to an institution that is one-of-a-kind among German schools. The World Music, Klezmer and Aesthetic Academy there has been introducing students to Jewish music and tradition since 2005.
Kongeßhalle auf dem Reichparteitagsgelände Caption: Vom Riesenrad auf dem Nürnberger Volksfest hat man am Freitag (17.4.1998) diesen Ausblick auf die Kongreßhalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände. Der dem römischen Kolosseum nachempfundene Rundbau, 275 Meter lang und 265 Meter breit, sollte das Herzstück des Geländes werden und 50 000 Zuschauern Platz bieten. dpa COLOR (zu lby/Themenpaket:Geschichte/Nationalsozialismus)

Monumental Nazi Building to Fill With Sound of Klezmer Music 07.03.2008

The Nuremberg Congress Hall was the most ambitious building project attempted by the Nazis. It's now set to reopen Friday, March 7 with a concert starring clarinetist Giora Feidman playing Jewish klezmer music.
Israeli clarinetist Giora Feidman plays for the audience at the charity gala Cinema for Peace during the Berlinale film festival in Berlin Monday, Feb.14, 2005.(AP Photo/Fritz Reiss)

One to One with the King of Klezmer Giora Feidman (Part One) 23.01.2008

"Long live Giora, his clarinet and his music! He builds bridges between generations, cultures and classes and he does it with perfect artistry" (Conductor Leonard Bernstein)