 Fighting climate change by tackling food waste | Global Ideas | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Fighting climate change by tackling food waste

One-third of all food worldwide ends up in the garbage, with industrialized countries contributing the most. A new foodsharing platform wants to help tackle the impact this has on our climate.

Man working at Leipzig bakery (DW/K. Palme)

It's raining cats and dogs as Jonas Korn rescues baked goods from being thrown away. It is midday on a Saturday and the Falland bakery in the south of Leipzig is getting ready to close. Five baking trays with cakes, donuts and fruit pastries are lined up on a long counter in the entrance area. Behind it, ten boxes are stacked with rolls, croissants and loves of bread.

"If you were to put all this in a trash can, it would be full. It would fill a 120 liter dumpster," muses the 26-year-old student.

Read more:  Waste food and emissions: Landfill or the plate?

In order to make sure the leftover products are distributed instead of discarded, Jonas has brought reinforcements: three fellow campaigners from the organization Foodsharing. The online platform links more than 50,000 "food savers" with businesses that want to give away food for free instead of throwing it away.

Donated bread at Leipzig bakery (DW/K. Palme)

Bread, croissants and cakes donated in Leipzig

Read more:  Should there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change?

"According to 2011 estimates, one-third of all food produced globally ends up in the garbage," says Rosa Rolle, head of the Food Loss and Food Waste Project at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In total, that is 1.3 billion tons of food per year that goes uneaten. The FAO estimates that collectively this food waste has a CO2 footprint of 3.6 gigatons of carbon dioxide. These figures don't include the CO2 emissions produced when forests are cleared for animal farming or to create soybean or palm oil plantations. In other words, if food production were a country, it would be the third largest CO2 emitter in the world after the US and China.

Infografik Lebensmittelverschwendung durch Konsumenten EN

The 'haves' throw away a lot of food

The majority of food waste is produced by the high-income industrialized countries. According to FAO estimates, Europeans on average throw away 95 kilograms (209 lbs) of food annually per person. In the low-income African countries south of the Sahara, it is only 6 kilograms.

Some food groups are more resource intensive than others. Meat is by far the worst for the climate, partly because cattle and other ruminants generate large amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas that is about 25 times more harmful to the climate than CO2. In the case of cows that amounts to several hundred liters of gas every day. As a result, according to the environmental organization Greenpeace, roughly 13 kilograms of CO2 is released per kilogram of beef, compared to only 0.75 kilograms of CO2 for a typical loaf of brown bread.

Mülldeponie in Kroatien (picture alliance/M. Strmoti)

Food that ends up in landfill sites produces climate-damaging gases into the atmosphere

Read more: Danish app saves food from trash can

Meat that is thrown away is therefore far more problematic for the environment than most other plant-based foods, all the more so because 20 percent of the world's meat products end up in the bin. That's equivalent to 75 million cows a year, according to the FAO.

Tackling the mountains of food waste

"Despite some progress and good initiatives for redistribution, too much food still ends up in landfills, releasing even more climate-damaging gases into the atmosphere," says Rolle. Regardless of whether it's bread or meat, it continues to contribute to climate change, as organic waste rots in landfills and releases methane gas.

"In the EU, for example, this is still the case in the small island nation of Malta," says Stefanie Siebert from the European Compost Network (ECN), an association of European companies from the bio-waste industry. Although landfill methane gas can be captured and used to generate electricity, that can't happen until the landfill is closed. "As long as waste is still being transported to the landfill, the climate-damaging gases escape unhindered into the atmosphere," she says. So what are the alternatives?

Infografik Lebensmittelabfälle EN

Turning waste into a source for clean electricity?

"First and foremost, we have to try to avoid food waste," said Siebert. But ultimately an eco-friendly recycling of food waste needs to happen not only among individuals but at an industrial level. This can happen, for example, in biogas plants. Here, the gas produced by decomposing food waste can be used much more effectively than at the landfill. The facilities continuously generate electricity and heat, which, depending on the system, can also be fed into the grid. What remains is the fermentation product. "This remaining product from the biogas plants is fluid," says Siebert. Further composted with wood materials, it can be turned into high quality compost. But so far, only 17 percent of organic waste within the EU is composted or fermented.

Read more:  Plastic-free supermarket aisles see anti-waste go mainstream 

One of the places where this happens is Leipzig, but for Jonas Korn and his three companions that is no reason to waste food: "Then you may as well throw the whole supermarket in the biogas plant," jokes Korn. The four of them carry bulging bags out of the small bakery. "I eat a lot myself and give away a lot to friends and acquaintances," says Carolina, a young woman who has been energetically packing the bags. But Korn emphasizes that welfare institutions are given priority.

Korn checks again to see if all bags are well secured in the bicycle trailer. The rain has not let up. "Hopefully it will not get wet," he says and cycles away.

Watch video 03:47

Feeding Delhi's poor and avoiding food waste

DW recommends

Waste food and emissions: Landfill or the plate?

Millions of people in South Africa don't know where their next meal will come from. Meanwhile, much food ends up in the garbage, and ultimately causes climate-harmful emissions. WWF wants to tackle both problems at once. (11.12.2018)  

Meat-loving Kenya sees veganism trend

A growing number of Kenyans are giving up the meat they traditionally love in favor of plant-based diets. DW’s Andrew Wasike looked into a few cooking pots across Nairobi, where veganism is trending. (02.11.2018)  

Should there be a 'meat tax' to fight climate change?

Meat would actually cost about triple its current market price if we factored in its environmental impact. Could a "meat tax" cut consumption and help do what needs to be done to fight climate change? (16.10.2018)  

Danish app saves food from trash can

Each year, 11 million tons of food ends up in the bin in Germany. Now, a Danish app wants to help restaurants save their leftovers from the trash can. (18.05.2017)  

German government rolls out plan to curb food waste

People in Germany throw away hundreds of tons of food every year. Now the government has presented a concept to end food waste — but critics say the plan does not go far enough. (20.02.2019)  

Plastic-free supermarket aisles see anti-waste go mainstream

After a major Dutch supermarket chain confirmed a new plastic-free aisle, a grassroots movement to combat millions of tons of packaging waste is finally gaining momentum across Europe. (28.02.2018)  

Berlin's first package-free supermarket

Milena sells nude food - what on earth is that? (08.10.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Feeding Delhi's poor and avoiding food waste  

Related content

Global Ideas Klimawandel in den Alpen Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A German village goes it alone on climate protection 20.04.2019

In Germany, villages and towns are leading the pack in the climate change fight. One motivated mayor has set up a store stocked with regional produce to help cut emissions. But going local isn't as easy as it sounds.

Großbritannien - Klimaprotest Extinction Rebellion während der London Fashion Week

Extinction Rebellion: The activists risking prison to save the planet 15.04.2019

In the face of runaway climate chaos, governments around the world are in denial, say the activists hoping to land themselves in jail in defence of our planet — and the survival of our species.

Symbolbild: Computertechnologie und digitales Afrika

Digitalization in Africa: 'We aren't thinking any more in the conventional way' 05.04.2019

From solar panels to apps that cut food waste, green tech is helping transform Africa. But its success rests on the continent's digitalization. Smart Africa's new Director General Lacina Koné told DW connectivity is key.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  