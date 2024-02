The EU is dealing with a rural revolt, as farmers and agricultural producers protest rising costs, burdensome environmental regulations, pricing problems, cheap imports and assorted problems caused by the Ukraine war.

Tractors in Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Brussels and Paris as well as roadblocks in Poland: European farmers are angry about a wide variety of things and believe they are being treated unfairly by their politicians. There are also concerns that the farmers' protests are being hijacked by far-right groups.