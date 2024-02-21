  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warAlexei Navalny
PoliticsSpain

Spain: Farmers rally in Madrid over EU policies

February 21, 2024

Some 500 tractors in five convoys have arrived in Madrid as farmers continue protests. They are calling for fairer prices, less bureaucracy related to environmental measures and more state aid.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cgrx
Crowd of protesters in a city with a banner reading 'The countryside benefits us all' in Spanish
'The countryside benefits us all,' reads this banner at the protest in MadridImage: THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images

Traffic around the Spanish capital was severely disrupted on Wednesday as farmers converged in the city center for a rally to protest against Spanish and EU agricultural policies.

Five columns of tractors headed for Madrid's Independence Square ahead of a march to the Agriculture Ministry. Traffic in some areas ground to a halt, and public transport also suffered much disruption, with protesters cramming the streets.

The protest comes on the heels of weeks of protests in various European countries, including Germany.  

Spanish Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said he hoped that the demonstration would proceed "in a peaceful manner and without any kind of violence." 

Some 150 tractors were blocked from entering the city, with the government saying that only the 500 vehicles registered by organizers when requesting authorization for the protest had been allowed in.

What do the farmers want?

Like their European counterparts, the Spanish farmers are calling for there to be less bureaucracy related to the European Union's Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) and for the bloc's environmental rules to be loosened.

They have also called for prices to properly reflect rising production costs.

Farmers clash with police outside EU summit

Farmers want "to include the production costs in the end product so they don't end up selling their goods at a loss," top union representative Luis Cortes told TVE public television.

They also want to be protected from agricultural imports from abroad that are produced under less stringent regulation than in the EU, Cortes said.

Imported products should be subjected to "the same conditions that Spanish farmers have to face," Cortes said.  

Other protests called by Spain's three main agricultural unions Asaja, COAG and UPA have were also taking place on Wednesday in other areas such as Malaga and Murcia in the south, Caceres in the west and Palencia in the north.

Wednesday's rallies come despite measures pledged last week by Spain's left-wing government, with Planas among other things promising to ask the EU to simplify CAP and to request stricter controls on imported products.

tj/nm (EFE, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Tractors wave polish flags

Polish farmers block Ukraine border in grain import protest

Polish farmers block Ukraine border in grain import protest

Farmers have interrupted transport of Ukrainian produce entering Poland, claiming unfair competition from cheaper goods. Meanwhile, tractors blocked city streets and major highways across the country.
PoliticsFebruary 20, 2024
Seasonal workers harvest turnip cabbage at a farm in Nuremburg, Germany

Exposed: How big farm lobbies undermine EU's green agriculture plan

Exposed: How big farm lobbies undermine EU's green agriculture plan

Farmers and lobby groups are split on an EU agricultural reform that may increase farmers' incomes and consumers' prices. A DW joint report reveals a rift between farmers and the groups purporting to represent them.
PoliticsOctober 19, 2021
Farmers tie themselves with an iron chain during the protest in support of farmers at Shambu near the Punjab-Haryana border against the central government at toll plaza Attari

India: Police fire tear gas as farmers resume march to Delhi

India: Police fire tear gas as farmers resume march to Delhi

Indian farmers atop agricultural machinery have resumed their march toward the capital, New Delhi, amid a stalemate with the government on guaranteed prices for their produce.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 2024
Show more stories